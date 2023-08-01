Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper, 12, is just like her mom as she does her dad David's makeup in latest photos

On Monday, fans were treated to a charming snapshot of David Beckham playing the unlikely role of a model to his daughter, 12-year-old Harper, who was showing off her makeup artistry skills.

The 48-year-old former football star sat patiently while his youngest child confidently applied a make-up brush to his face.

David's caption for the photo revealed Harper's beauty regimen for him: a bit of 'powder and contouring.' He amusingly confessed: "not sure what that means but I looked better whatever it was," referring to Harper's makeup handiwork.

He affectionately referred to her as 'my little makeup artist,' suggesting that the youngest Beckham might be taking after her mother, Victoria Beckham, who owns her own makeup line.

© Instagram Harper does her dad David Beckham's makeup

Victoria, 49, successfully transitioned from her Spice Girl fame into a globally recognized fashion designer with her own womenswear label. In 2019, she extended her brand, launching Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Harper, already showing an interest in the beauty world, has been dabbling with her mother's products and accompanying her on business and research trips for the company.

Earlier this year, Victoria shared that Harper has mastered 'contouring,' a makeup technique for enhancing facial structure.

© Instagram Harper Beckham was rocking her Y2K finery including a Louis Vuitton bag and baggy denim to meet Camila Cabello

Speaking to the Times, Victoria expressed: "She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally."

She also shared their shared enthusiasm for beauty, saying: "Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test, I'll take her to the one down the road — it's her favourite thing. She's obsessed."

© Instagram Harper showed off the latest addition to her ever-growning trainer collection

Harper's week wasn't solely devoted to honing her makeup skills. She also attended Inter Miami's latest football match, rubbing shoulders with numerous A-list stars, courtesy of her father, David Beckham, the co-owner of the team.

David's team, Inter Miami, celebrated an outstanding 4-0 victory against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. Victoria documented the eventful day on her Instagram after the win, sharing photos of Harper mingling with celebrities at the match.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper stopped for a photo outside the Prada Caffe at Harrods

One image showcased Harper grinning broadly, her arm wrapped around singer Camila Cabello, who was sporting a stylish blue shirt and cycling shorts. Another snap featured Harper standing next to rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, casually dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts, with her father, David, who looked dapper in dark trousers, a blue shirt, and a cream jacket.

David was also pictured with DJ Khaled and Camila as the stars flocked to watch Inter Miami's 4-0 victory against Atlanta United - marking their second win in recent days.

Victoria accompanied the photo series with the caption: "Another incredible night in Miami!!!! Friends came out again to support @intermiamicf… 4-0 win!!! Kisses."