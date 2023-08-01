David Beckham's most personal tattoo is a tribute to daughter Harper

The father-of-four and husband of Victoria Beckham has several tattoos in tribute of his family

Family is everything to David Beckham, who has honoured his wife Victoria Beckham and four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper in the form of several tribute tattoos peppered across his body.

The 48-year-old football legend's famous body ink has become part of his instantly recognisable image. The father-of-four has collected over 60 tattoos since 1999, where he first commemorated his son's birth with "Brooklyn" scripted across his lower back in a gothic font.

© Getty David's eldest son's name, Brooklyn, is tattooed across his lower back

None of the former Manchester United star's tribute tattoos are as adorable as the one his 12-year-old daughter Harper drew for him, however.

Back in 2015, David got a drawing his then-four-year-old daughter drew for him inked on his palm. At the time, fashion mogul Victoria gushed over her husband's charming new body art on Twitter, sharing a photo of his new addition with the caption: "Harper is a true little artist."

© Instagram David's most special tattoo is one his daughter drew for him

David's tattoo resembled a smiling stick figure with their arms stretched out - a charming reminder of Harper's creativity in her younger years.

Harper is the only of the Beckham family who has contributed to David's iconic collection of body art. Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are behind an adorable text-based tat which reads: "We love you Daddy".

MORE CELEBRITY TATTOOS: Dua Lipa's tattoo tour: Everywhere the It-girl has been inked

© Instagram David's tattoo is taken from a card written by his sons

Sharing his latest ink on Instagram at the time, David wrote: "The boys expressing how they feel about daddy," along with a photo of a card his sons had written for him.

© Instagram Harper recently supported soccer boss dad David at his team Inter Miami CF's latest game (pictured with P Diddy)

David and Harper's daddy-daughter relationship never fails to charm fans, who love to keep up to date with the football star's social media posts of his youngest.

David and Harper have the sweetest relationship

Recently, Harper and David enjoyed a Saturday making a Mexican feast for dinner, and shared a playful video of them dancing in the kitchen together in the process. "I'm salsa dancing!" Harper exclaimed as she danced across the kitchen and helped her dad make homemade guacamole.

WATCH: Harper Beckham shows off her dance moves with dad David in the kitchen

Harper wore the most adorable pastel floral dress with cycling shorts, as David rocked a simple white tee and brown corduroy pants for their chilled day at home.

READ NEXT: Royals with surprising tattoos: From Princess Eugenie's rebellious ink to Princess Kate's hidden art