David Beckham reveals how daughter Harper is 'inspired' by Lionesses

David Beckham used to rule the roost as one of the best-known football stars in the world, so ahead of the Women's World Cup in Australia, he sat down with striker Alessia Russo to discuss the tournament.

The pair chatted in a wide-ranging interview, but the moment that David chose to highlight to his millions of social media followers was one that focused very close to him: his 12-year-old daughter Harper. Alessia asked the former player whether his kid was "looking forward" to the tournament, and in the video below you can see just how he responded...

The father-of-four thanked Alessia for how she inspires both "boys and girls" with the tournanment, before urging to make sure to "enjoy" every moment that she played.

Sharing the clip, David said: "Loved speaking with @alessiarusso99 ahead of the @fifawomensworldcup. Not long to go now… Full video on @adidasfootball YouTube channel."

© Visionhaus David interviewed Alessia

Fans were quick to respond, as one enthused: "Dream interview, wow," and a second joked: "Lucky her, talking with David Beckham," and many more shared strings of heart emojis in the comments.

Harper is a huge football fan, and made sure to be in the crowd when David's football team, Inter Miami CF, successfully signed Argentine legend Lionel Messi to the club.

David and Harper have the sweetest relationship

Joining mum Victoria, who looked as chic as ever for her on-stage appearance in a cream trouser suit with a black camisole, Harper wore a pretty pink dress that matched the club's football kit.

An emotional David said it had been a "dream come true" to sign the sports star as he addressed a sold-out crowd of around 20,000 fans, while on stage alongside his family.

Harper is truly the apple of David's eye

"10 years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then that I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world Florida and the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country, who would inspire the next generation and help build a legacy in this sport," the dad-of-four said.

Harper had her own reason to celebrate this month, as the youngster marked her 12th birthday, and she made sure to celebrate in style as she hosted a Prada-themed dinner party, which took place at Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, London.

© Instagram The youngest Beckham turned 12 earlier in the month

Captioning the sweet snaps, Victoria wrote: "Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven. CHIC!! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @harrods."

Sparking a major reaction from her 30 million followers, many were quick to comment on the post. "@victoriabeckham omg, Harper is so beautiful, a very Happy B-day to this lovely lady," wrote one. "Such a credit to you both. And what a lovely young lady she is. Happy early birthday Harper" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "How is she 12 already? Happy birthday."

The 12-year-old is already following in her mother's fashionable footsteps. For her birthday celebrations, Harper looked seriously stylish as she stepped out in a lavender dress and trainers adorned with violet laces.