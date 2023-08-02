This Morning star leaves fans in tears after welcoming baby girl in secret

Congratulations are in order for This Morning star Emma Kenny, who has welcomed a baby girl after hiding her pregnancy for nine months.

Emma, 50, who struggled to conceive and suffered several miscarriages, announced her happy news on Instagram with a carousel of heartwarming baby photos.

© Instagram The TV star shared a carousel of candid snaps

To mark the special occasion, the ITV show's agony aunt and therapist posted a slew of intimate snapshots including a precious image of herself breastfeeding her newborn, in addition to a sweet picture of her husband Pete Skywalker doing skin-to-skin contact with their tiny tot.

"I've waited ten years to finally hold you in my arms. With every miscarriage, I tried to learn to be grateful and accepting of what I had," Emma noted in her caption.

© Instagram Little Etta-Blue looked adorable

"I tried to dampen my desire to be a mother to another child, to find peace in my natural infertility and yet it felt so unnatural all in the same moment. I have spent the last 9 months hiding my pregnancy, travelling the country with my theatre show, filming my YouTube crime content, and working on as many projects as possible in a bid to distract myself from the growing hope and possibility that this time you may just become a reality, and that this time things will end in in the sweetness of joy, instead of the agony of loss."

She went on to say: "Your beauty is breathtaking, your company perfect, your presence utterly profound, and whilst I grieve the years I wish we could have had together, I know that you are meant to be mine right now, and not a minute sooner."

Revealing her baby daughter's name, Emma finished by writing: "Etta-Blue, you have healed more than you’ll ever know, and reminded me of the wonder of being, even in the face of loss and suffering. I cannot wait to share your adventures."

© Instagram Emma's husband Pete enjoyed a special bonding moment with baby Etta-Blue

Emma's fans and friends were quick to send congratulatory messages, with one writing: "I am beyond thrilled for you, Pete and the boys! This is such wonderful, magical news! Congratulations to you all, she's beautiful," while a second chimed in: "Such a gorgeous picture thanks for normalising breastfeeding."

A third remarked: "Awwwww she's just perfect… you deserve nothing but love, joy and happiness Emma," and a fourth sweetly added: "This was so beautiful to read it made me cry. What beautiful news."

© Instagram The couple share one daughter together

Aside from Etta-Blue, Emma is also a doting mother to sons Tyde, 16, and Evan, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Andy.

Who is Emma Kenny?

Emma is best known for her presenting role on This Morning. She is the show's resident psychologist and frequently offers viewers helpful advice. She trained to become a psychologist at the University of Central Lancashire after her first marriage crumbled.

© Shutterstock Emma is This Morning's resident psychologist

Beyond this, she is also a TV true crime presenter and has her own YouTube channel called Emma Kenny True Crime.