Kelly Ripa is not shy when it comes to discussing intimate details of her private life with her husband, Mark Consuelos – even if it will leave their daughter, Lola, red-faced.

The Live with Kelly and Mark stars – who have been married for almost 30 years – recently discussed the 22-year-old's aversion to knocking on their bedroom door, which is surprising as Kelly has revealed Lola walked in on her parents during "special grown-up time" twice. What made the encounters even more awkward was both times occurred on Lola's birthday, the first being when she was just eight years old.

Speaking of "the ultimate horrible birthday present" she gave her daughter during her latest episode of her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Kelly recalled a family trip to Italy in which she and Mark didn't have "a lot of alone time" so decided it was "now or never" after their three children went to bed.

"I encouraged him to lock [the] door, and he tells me he did," the 52-year-old recalled. "All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my eight-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed."

Speaking of how the same uncomfortable encounter happened eight years later – which she first shared in 2019 – Kelly continued: "The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday. Same exact thing. She threw the door open."

While Lola appeared oblivious to what was going on under the sheets the first time around, she had a strong reaction after walking in on them again. Kelly added: "[She said] 'Oh, my God, life is over. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?'

Kelly concluded: "The moral of the story is she never learned to knock. Hopefully, by the time she turns 24, we'll be done having sex."

Kelly and Mark, 52, first met during his audition for All My Children. The actress had starred on the show as fan favorite Hayley Vaughan for almost seven years prior to Mark's arrival in 1995. The purpose of the auditions was to find a love interest for Kelly's character, but when Mark arrived in the casting room, it was love at first sight for Kelly too.

The couple tied the knot in May 1996 after less than one year of dating. They have three grown-up children; Michael, 26, is currently striving to follow his parents into the film industry, having appeared as a younger version of his father's character in Riverdale. Meanwhile, Lola is an aspiring singer. Their youngest son Joaquin, 20, is studying at the University of Michigan, where he stars on the wrestling team.