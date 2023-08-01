Kelly Ripa inundated with support after heartbreaking tribute to Paul Reubens

Kelly Ripa has paid an emotional tribute to her late friend, Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens, following his death on July 30.

The actor was 70 when he died following a long battle with cancer, and Kelly is just one of many celebrities who have paid their respects since news of his passing was revealed on Monday.

WATCH: Movie & TV stars gone too soon

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared two photos of herself and Reubens alongside the heartfelt message: "This man was kinder, funnier and more thoughtful than most. #RIP Paul Reubens @peeweeherman."

Her followers were quick to reply with supportive messages and shared their own sadness over the loss of the actor and comedian. "Thank you Kelly for honouring such a human… your kindness towards others is very touching," replied one.

A second said: "What a wonderful sentiment. I can almost hear his character Pee-Wee say, 'I know you are, but what am I?'" A third added: "Thanks Kelly for sharing this photo! He was treated poorly by the public and deserved more respect as a comedic genius. May he R.I.P."

The late star had kept his cancer diagnosis private for six years and apologized for not sharing it with his fans in a message posted on Instagram after his death.

It read: "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

An accompanying statement read: "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.

© Getty Images Paul Reubens was best known for playing Pee-Wee Herman

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The heartbreaking announcement also detailed one of Reuben's last wishes: "Paul asked that any expressions of sympathy be made in honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to Stand Up to Cancer or organizations involved in Dementia or Alzheimer's care, support, and research."

© Getty Images Paul Reubens died aged 70 after a private battle with cancer

Kelly is not the only star to pay tribute as many others also expressed their shock and sadness over his death. Kim Cattrall wrote: "Such sad, sad news. Always brilliant. Always a favorite. RIP Paul x." Bette Midler said: "Paul Reubens, known and beloved as Pee Wee Herman, has died. A completely original actor and friend; I mourn his loss. This is so hard to believe."

Conan O'Brien said: "No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts."