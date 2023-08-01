Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz introduce baby Lyra to family home

Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec welcomed baby Lyra Rose into the world last week, and have been keeping their devoted fans updated ever since.

Monday saw the new parents mark their latest milestone, by making the journey home from hospital, to settle their bundle of joy in at their home in Cheshire.

Janette shared an insight into their journey home from the hospital, posting a picture of Lyra Rose in her car seat in the back of the car, captioned: "Our first road trip as a family heading home today! Lyra Rose is very cosy."

Janette and Aljaz took baby Lyra Rose home

The professional dancers have been busy making their home the perfect place for a family, since moving in in February. Their Cheshire abode comes complete with lots of cosy corners to snuggle up with their newborn in, and just last week Janette gave fans a never-before-seen glimpse of where she and Lyra Rose will be bonding.

The photo showed a large brown armchair covered in a chunky knitted blanket in a stylish cream hue. Next to the seat was a chic green plant on one side, and a floor lamp on the other.

The former Strictly star showed a stunning glimpse of her Cheshire home

Clearly thrilled with her interiors, Janette wrote alongside the snap: "In love with this corner. Cannot say thank you enough to @dove.interiordesign for creating this perfect little space for us," alongside a white love heart emoji.

While their home is in Chesire, the couple had made a temporary base in London to be close to Janette's doctor, so their journey home from the hospital was a fair few hours – we hope they were all comfortable in the car!

Ahead of their journey, the couple shared a sweet snapshot of the precious moment they left the hospital.

In the black and white photo, Janette, 39, and Aljaz, 33, looked every inch the doting parents as they carried their little one in a baby car seat.

Aljaz was pictured gazing adoringly at his wife, with the post captioned: "Step by step."

The post quickly received thousands of likes, with many followers flooding the comments section with sweet messages. "Aww I'm glad you are all going home together," noted one, while another remarked: "First steps as a beautiful family of three. Happy adventures ahead."

A third said: "One very proud daddy and husband taking his girls home."

Here's hoping the new family of three has a safe journey home and enjoys their time in the newborn bubble!

