Gemma Atkinson shares heartfelt video of baby Thiago post-breastfeeding

Gemma Atkinson could not be more obsessed with her newborn baby, Thiago, as she settles into life as a mother of two. And on Thursday, she shared the sweetest video of her bundle of joy, moments after breastfeeding.

The former Hollyoaks actress couldn't not share the special moment with her eager fans, who have been glued to Gemma's pregnancy journey. The sweet clip was posted on the star's Instagram Stories and showed Thiago "Milk drunk," as he snoozed on his adoring mother's chest. See the adorable video below.

Gemma shares adorable video of "Milk drunk" baby Thiago

Besotted Gemma penned: "Milk drunk [melting emoji]. It's the smell of a baby's head for me [red love heart emoji]," alongside the video as the pair snuggled on the sofa.

Following the heartfelt update, Gemma opened up about the transition of going from a mother-of-one to a mother-of-two and detailed how feeding her newborn has left her feeling sad in part, as it can sometimes interrupt her nighttime routine with her three-year-old daughter Mia.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka also daughter three-year-old Mia

She made the confession during a Q+A with fans. When one asked: "What has been the hardest part going from one to two [children]?"

Gemma replied: "For me, splitting my time between the two. We read to Mia every night & last night Tio needed feeding at the same time as her bedtime read. I got round it by suggesting she read to us while I fed him on my knee & she did & loved it, but I went to bed feeling a little sad that I hadn't done what we do most nights.

"I can't yet feed him in a sling due to my scar. He has to be laying on me or in the rugby ball position next to me so I'm not bearing all the weight. Once I can feed him hands-free it'll help with anything like that I'm sure."

Gemma shared the exciting news she and her fiancée, Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, had welcomed their second child on Wednesday 19 July.

© Instagram Gemma shared the first look at baby Thiago on Instagram

The radio presenter made the announcement via Instagram with a statement on her stories which read: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be."

"We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes.

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares excitement over new post-birth milestone



The message was followed by an adorable photo of her newborn snuggled up in a Moses basket. Gemma went on to reveal his name in the caption writing: "Thiago Thomas Marquez. Our family is complete," followed by a blue heart emoji.