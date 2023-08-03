HGTV’s Christina Hall’s biggest misconception about family life revealed

Christina on the Coast star is married to her third husband, Josh Hall

With the enchanting landscapes of Tennessee in the background, HGTV's star, Christina Hall, can be seen embracing country life on her new show Christina in the Country.

However, the Newport Beach, California resident, who also stars in Christina on the Coast, is keen to set the record straight about her Franklin, Tennessee farmhouse. Christina wants viewers to understand that it's not a full-time residence but a special getaway for her and her family.

The 40-year-old home design expert purchased the Tennessee farmhouse in 2021. She opened up to Associated Press about the "misconception" that she spends more time there than she truly does.

"When we go there, we mostly cook at home, have quiet time and we'll be on our property," Christina shared, emphasizing the serenity of her countryside escape. When the family films at the location, she adds, they're "packing it in."

Christina in the Country, which premiered on HGTV in January, is a delightful spinoff of Christina's first solo series, Christina on the Coast.

Fans of both shows will be thrilled to learn that the network has renewed them for another season. The upcoming episodes will mark her fourth season on the coast and second in the country.

Christina reveals her next filming trip to Tennessee will be intense: "We go next week and we’re filming six straight days, we’re filming very long days, doing six houses. Then there’s something called B stories and it’s a background story of the show.

“Those are long days, and I’m not going to lie, when I get back home I'm wiped out. My schedule in California is a bit easier.”

The prospect of a “Christina Coast to Coast-type show" has also crossed her mind. However, the Tennessee spinoff seems the perfect fit since her family already has a home there, she says.

The ease of travel is apparent as Christina shares: “We have clothes there. I don’t pack. We just go."

Christina, who married her third husband, Josh Hall, in 2022, and has three children (Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa; and Hudson, three, with ex, Ant Anstead), also expressed her love for her second home.

"Up until now, Tennessee has always been a quick getaway, but with every trip I'm just loving it more and more,” Christina confessed during the series premiere of "Christina in the Country." Her affection for the state blossomed during a visit with her friend and nutritionist Cara Clark, who had moved to Tennessee.

Reflecting on her childhood memories, Christina, who grew up in Anaheim, California, revealed how Tennessee resonated with her.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she said, adding: "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

Her love for Tennessee is not only rooted in nostalgia but also in its family-friendly appeal. "I love taking the kids to the country restaurants and listening to live music," Christina gushed. "All the restaurants are so kid-friendly, which I love as well."