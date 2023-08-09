S.W.A.T's Shemar Moore celebrates baby daughter's unmissable milestone with adorable video

Shemar Moore has been on cloud nine ever since he welcomed his first child, daughter Frankie, with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, in January.

Earlier this week, he celebrated a huge milestone as the six-month-old said her first words – and he captured the adorable moment on video to share it with his followers. In the clip, which you can watch below, Shemar is just out of sight cooing over Frankie as he encourages her to say, "Dada". After a few failed attempts and some cute noises, Frankie says the words Shemar has been longing to hear, and the joy expressed by him and Jesiree is hard to miss.

WATCH: Shemar Moore's daughter Frankie's first words are too cute!

"I'm officially a DA DA!!! My life is complete!!" he captioned the clip, which saw Frankie sitting on her mom's lap inside the palatial $5.8 million home she shares with the S.W.A.T actor in LA.

He added: "Friends, family, Jesiree, and Daddy's lil Miracle… Frankie Muthaf***n Moore… I love you Jesiree… thank you!!! I love you all!!!!!" His followers were touched by the heart-melting family scene, with one responding: "Awww so sweet! I love how Jesiree is even more excited than you! Lol. Congratulations again Shemar!"

© Instagram Shemar with his girlfriend, Jesiree, and their daughter, Frankie

A second said: "Yes! I love how excited Mommy is too that she said Dada. Perfection." A third added: "What an absolute blessing!!! Your mom is looking down and smiling big for this."

Shemar shared his happy baby news on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January and revealed that his daughter was due on the third anniversary of his beloved mother, Marilyn's death. He said: "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

© Instagram Shemar became a 'dada' in January

Admitting he thought he would never become a father, the former Criminal Minds star added: "I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up."

Frankie had other plans though as she arrived earlier than expected, with Shemar announcing her arrival on January 25 on Instagram, writing: "Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!"

Shemar's daughter appears to be a daddy's girl

A spokesperson for the actor also confirmed the happy news to People, saying: "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl." The rep added: "The family is very happy and healthy."

© Photo: Instagram Shemar took his daughter to visit his mom's grave

Two weeks after his daughter's birth, the actor took his newborn to visit his mom's grave, sharing a photo of the family of three posing by a plaque on a lawn, which read: "This house is my son's home. Mom. 1-26-20."

Alongside the photos, Shemar wrote: "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn…. Mom's dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!!