Paris Hilton's exciting baby news: 'I can't wait'

In a heartfelt interview, Paris Hilton delved deep into her captivating journey of motherhood and her plans for expanding her family.

"When I look into Phoenix’s eyes, there’s this flood of emotions. The sheer joy, the anticipation, and the dreams of a beautiful future," Paris told US Weekly.

The addition of Phoenix to Paris and her husband Carter Reum's life was nothing short of a magical chapter, especially with the surprise element she maintained, only revealing his arrival post-birth.

While Phoenix, the couple's first child, has been the center of Paris's universe, there's a twinkle in her eye that hints at an expanded family. "Phoenix has brought boundless joy into our lives," she shared, "But I’m already eagerly awaiting to give him a baby sister."

© Instagram Photo shared by Paris Hilton on Instagram July 17, 2023, marking her son Phoenix being officially six months old

The path to motherhood wasn't straightforward for Paris. She opened up about her choice to freeze her eggs, a decision she took during her initial days with Carter.

"We felt this powerful connection from the get-go. Knowing we wanted a family, I took steps early on to ensure we could have our fairy-tale ending," Paris recounted.

Despite several attempts through in vitro fertilization, the journey bore fruit with Phoenix, but Paris's dreams of a little girl persist.

Every day with Phoenix is a celebration, from his musical inclinations — his budding love for drums being a testament — to his infectious laughter and firsts with solid food. "Seeing Phoenix grow and witnessing his daily milestones, like his fondness for puree peaches, is pure joy. He's this radiant bundle of happiness," Paris gushed.

Beyond the cuddles and melodies, Paris is mindful of the challenges that come with being a hands-on mom and an entrepreneur. With the 2021 launch of her company, 11:11 Media, she's been on her toes. "Balancing work and precious moments with Phoenix and Carter is a daily endeavor. But it's these moments, these firsts, and the joyous times that I don't want to miss," she expressed.

But Paris's take on motherhood is also about setting a strong example. "Embracing motherhood doesn’t mean sidelining your passions or dreams. It’s about harmonizing the two worlds. We, as mothers, are resilient and versatile, capable of chasing our dreams while nurturing our little ones," she affirmed, her voice echoing the sentiment of countless moms out there.

© Instagram Paris Hilton on a stroll in the park with baby Phoenix

In wrapping up her heart-to-heart, Paris shared a sentiment that many can resonate with, "Each moment with Phoenix is pure enchantment, making life complete. And as we await another magical chapter, I can't help but dream of the days when Phoenix will have a baby sister to share his adventures."

