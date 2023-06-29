Goldie Hawn's famous children Kate and Oliver Hudson mark bittersweet end with latest post

Hollywood siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson are putting a pause on the airing of their sibling dynamic, as another season of their podcast comes to a close.

Kate, 44, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip from the newly released bonus episode of their joint podcast, "Sibling Revelry," announcing that with it came the end of their third season.

The episode features another pair of famous siblings, those being late night host Seth Meyers and his brother, actor and comedian Josh Meyers, discussing their own dynamic as part of the same industry.

Kate captioned a clip from the episode with: "That's a wrap on Season 3 of @siblingrevelry! Tune in to a special bonus episode to hear @sethmeyers and @joshdmeyers chat growing up, the dangers of sleepwalking and their new podcast, @familytripspod."

Fans filled the comments section with heart emojis galore, leaving comments like: "Kate love your podcast! You and Oli [are] such a great family," and: "Sad, to see the season ending. But, hope @katehudson & @theoliverhudson have a great summer. Can't wait 'til season 4 of @siblingrevelry."

© Getty Images Siblings Oliver and Kate have hosted the podcast since 2019

Kate and Oliver, 46, kicked off the newest season back in April with an announcement on National Siblings Day, nearly a year after the end of season two.

The photographs they posted alongside the news featured a blast from the past, pairing recent shots with childhood throwbacks, including an adorable snap of them from their dinner table as kids looking like a pair of twins.

Goldie Hawn shares Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson, who she was married to from 1976 to 1980, before meeting and striking up a relationship with Kurt Russell in 1983. They also have four half-siblings; three from Bill's other relationships plus 36-year-old Wyatt from Goldie and Kurt.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's family tree

The two have often used their podcast to not only bond with celebrity friends like Seth, Matthew McConaughey, and Nina Dobrev, but also read letters from listeners and unpack their own family dynamic.

In one of the season's first episodes, Oliver used the podcast to open up about his changing bond with his oldest son, 15-year-old Wilder, and attributed it to his new girlfriend.

"It is really amazing to watch him with someone who he really, really likes a lot. His first girlfriend, it's very real," the And Just Like That star said.

© Getty Images They've used it to discuss their family dynamic and trade stories

"When we're on vacation, he's about buying stuff for her, finding things for her, giving her things, always wanting to be with her 24/7, she's amazing. It's cool to watch your child find love for somebody else."

He detailed their changing dynamic that came with growing pains, explaining: ""[Wilder] is in this moment right now of teenage, where our relationship has definitely shifted.

"He'll say stuff like 'You don't even know me anymore,' and he's poking me, he knows how to get my goat, even though I know he's joking."

© Instagram Oliver and wife Erinn Bartlett share three kids – Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio

Oliver also joked that his son's love language was fighting, saying that he'd kick and scratch, leading his dad to quip: "Will you just hug me, just love me!"