Oliver Hudson gets rise out of fans with bizarre personal confession

The And Just Like That… actor had some complaints, and fans offered their help

Fans of Oliver Hudson are no strangers to his candor on social media, his posts ranging from hilarious to cheeky and straight up bizarre.

The actor is always getting a rise out of fans, whether he's posing nude, belting out to varying songs while cooking shirtless in his kitchen, or taking on different voices and the like.

His latest, no less hilarious, posed both a question and complaint from fans, who had a lot of opinions on the subject of the star's latest conundrum: body lotion.

Oliver took to Instagram Sunday to express his qualm with applying lotion, starting off with his usual introduction: "Hey, Oliver Hudson, reporting live from fresh out of the shower."

Videoing himself with wet hair, a black t-shirt, sitting on a floral sofa with a snowy mountain view behind him, he continued, slightly exasperated: "I've got something to say," before confessing: "I… I'm dry-skinned, normally, just generally. So I've got to put lotion on."

Then he got real, as he said: "I [expletive] hate putting lotion on more than anything in the world," explaining: "I get out of the shower, it takes like an hour and a half, lathering up my arms, my chest, I get it in my back, my ass and my legs, and by the time I'm done putting lotion on, I'm exhausted."

He continued: "My heart rate is up to like 138, and it's just the worst thing that I have to do in my entire day."

Oliver then maintained: "Someone has got to figure out a better way to put lotion, to moisturize skin after a shower, you know what I mean?"

© Instagram Oliver is always goofing off on Instagram

He pleaded: "Someone figure that out because… I'd rather just be a lizard, I guess, it's too much."

His caption was simply: "Lotion…" but fans quickly understood his concern with the body product, and took to the comments section under the post with suggestions.

© Instagram The actor is spending the summer in his family's Aspen, CO home

"Haha, omg yes… such a chore!" one fan agreed, before aptly adding: "Just be glad you're a dude. Lotion is just the beginning of the list for chicks!" as others also wrote: "They have in-shower lotion. It really works," and: "You're not wrong!" as well as: "I live for your videos. Literally the best!" plus another fan also said: "What ya need to do is keep a bottle of baby oil in your shower caddy and after you're done lathering up and rinsing off put baby oil on your skin while you're still in the shower."

© Getty Oliver and his wife Erinn have been married for 17 years

Oliver, whose mom of course is Goldie Hawn, lives between Los Angeles and Aspen, Colorado.

He has been married to his wife Erinn Bartlett since 2006, and they have three kids together, sons Wilder, 15, and Bodhi, 13, plus daughter Rio, nine.