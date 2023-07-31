Serena Williams reveals sex of baby no. two with Alexis Ohanian, and it's a...

For a Wimbledon champ and sporting legend like Serena Williams, a gender reveal needs to be suitably grand, and that's exactly what it was.

The 41-year-old and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together, and Serena took to her YouTube channel to share their reactions to discovering the sex of the baby.

In a new clip she posted, they watched as a series of flashing lights lit up the sky in the form of an envelope to reveal that they'd be welcoming another girl!

Serena and Alexis, 40, were joined by their daughter Olympia Ohanian, five, who has already become a doting big sister to her yet-to-be-born sibling.

Back in May, when appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace on CNN, the Reddit co-founder shared his take on a second shot at fatherhood, expressing his feeling that once again, he would become a girl dad.

He told Chris: "I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad," jokingly adding: "So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids, they're all going to be girls."

The first Monday of May, aka the famed Met Gala, was when Serena and Alexis announced to the world that they were expecting baby no. two.

The couple were dressed in Gucci from head to toe on the white, blue, and red carpet, with Serena opting for a classic Chanel silhouette reminiscent of their skirt suits turned into a gown with a mermaid tail in tulle.

© Getty Images The couple announced they were expecting their second child at the Met Gala

She was adorned in several pearl necklaces as well as she cradled her bump, while Alexis complimented her in a sleek black suit.

Alexis later revealed how their five-year-old reacted to the news of becoming a big sister. "Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister – she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala," he tweeted.

© Instagram The couple share daughter Olympia

That joy was later captured for the cameras when the retired tennis champ posted a video on her YouTube channel in which the couple told their daughter about the news.

Serena began the video, titled "Olympia's Surprise," by showing her positive pregnancy test up close to the camera, then adding with a playful tone that Olympia, who was unaware of the pregnancy at that point, was beginning to comment on her mother's weight gain and even called her "fat."

© Getty Images The five-year-old was overjoyed to find out she would be a big sister

The moment became a lot more tender, however, when Olympia sat down with her parents in front of the camera, and Serena asked her: "Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?