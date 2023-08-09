Savannah Guthrie reveals real reason for taking time off Today

The Today Show anchor is off at the same time as her co-host Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb isn't the only one enjoying some time off the Today Show for her birthday, as her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie gets into a celebratory mood herself.

The NBC News anchor, 51, revealed that she and her daughter Vale, eight, had jetted off to sunny California for the most special of outings, involving one Miss Swift.

She shared photographs of herself and Vale getting ready to attend night five of Taylor Swift's slate of shows for The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"We are ready for it!" she wrote alongside snaps of the pair posing in their outfits, with Savannah dressed in a tee emblazoned with the word "SWIFT" across it.

Fans loved the peek at their Eras pre-game, with Deborah Roberts commenting: "Yes you are!!!" Another gushed over Vale, writing: "Woo hoo! What an amazing night for our almost birthday girl!!! Cannot wait to hear about it!" and a third added: "Enjoy every second. Your daughter is beautiful."

She posted more peeks of their show on her Instagram Stories, videos capturing the absolute madness of the LA shows and their excitement over Taylor's performance ability.

© Instagram Savannah and her daughter Vale jetted off to Los Angeles for a couple days

Taylor, 33, is on the verge of wrapping up a six-night stay in California, featuring several sold out shows and many, many celebrity appearances from the likes of Channing Tatum, Kevin Costner, Alicia Keys, Cameron Diaz, Selena Gomez, and more.

On Tuesday's edition of Today, Savannah and Hoda were replaced by Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, who stepped in for Wednesday's iteration as well, as Hoda celebrates her big 59th birthday.

© Instagram The mother-daughter pair caught Taylor Swift in concert at SoFi Stadium

She's shared several glimpses of her family's support during this time, posting photos of herself surrounded by relatives, including mom Sami Kotb and her daughters, Haley and Hope.

Concerts have been all the rage for Savannah this past month, having jetted off to London over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, taking an entire week off the show to spend with her family.

© Getty Images "The Eras Tour" has attracted many a celeb from far and wide

She was joined by her husband Michael Feldman and their two kids, Vale and her brother Charley, six, as they spent their days in the UK, and caught a Bruce Springsteen show while at it.

Savannah was spotted at the legendary rocker's Hyde Park BST performance earlier in July, and managed to snag a photo with A-lister and close friend Roger Federer and fellow rockstar Jon Bon Jovi.

© Instagram The mom-of-two caught a Bruce Springsteen show in London with Roger Federer and Jon Bon Jovi

"Two legends, three if you count Bruce," she wrote alongside a photo from the event, simply leaving co-star Hoda to comment: "Whaaaaaaaaaaatttt????" in disbelief. Another one of her followers also wrote: "What?!? I'd blow this up and frame it!! Lucky you!! So cute! All of you!!" and a third added: "WOWZA… that's not an everyday occurrence…"

