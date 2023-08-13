Lara Spencer poses in a swimsuit for pool party photos spanning four generations

The GMA anchor's genes have remained just as strong through the years

Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer had special reason to celebrate over the weekend when the entire family gathered together to pay tribute to their matriarch.

The TV anchor, 54, shared photos from a big family birthday bash for her mother, Carolyn von Seelen, and it was clearly an affair spanning the generations.

Lara shared several photos from the poolside party that involved some good-natured family fun, barbecue, running around with her dog Riva, and, of course, tennis.

VIDEO: Lara Spencer's Family Life

And a pool party wouldn't be complete without a dip in the pool, as the ABC News host included a snapshot of herself from the pool in a red hot swimsuit, flanked on either side by her children.

Lara shares her son Duff, 21, and daughter Katharine, 19, with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who she was married to from 2000-2015. She is currently married to entrepreneur and MarketAxess CEO Richard McVey.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer showered with support as she shares disbelief at big change ahead

Several attendees at the party were spotlighted in the mom-of-two's compilation, shared on Instagram, including her sisters, nieces and nephews, and their own kids.

© Instagram Lara posed for a photo in the pool with her children Duff and Katharine

"Kids, grandkids and great grandkids celebrating mom," she wrote, adding also a photograph of herself embracing her lookalike mom while holding her birthday cake.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer takes the plunge as she delivers 'exhilarating' update'

"The birthday girl is more beautiful than ever. Love you mom," she lovingly captioned it, and fans sent birthday wishes of their own with comments like: "Twins so so beautiful, happy celebrating," and: "SO fortunate," as well as: "Beautiful mother and daughter."

© Instagram It was a sweet family reunion for the Spencer/von Seelen family!

It was a lovely family reunion for the GMA pop culture correspondent, especially considering that her daughter will soon be leaving the family nest for college.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer reveals toned abs in sporty crop top

Katharine was accepted early into Vanderbilt University on a lacrosse scholarship (the same school Harper Stephanopolous will be attending soon, the daughter of Lara's GMA co-anchor George Stephanopoulos).

© Instagram The GMA anchor celebrated her mother's birthday

Duff, meanwhile, just finished sophomore year at Southern Methodist University. She has often shared glimpses of her occasional visits to campus, and Duff is currently spending summer at home.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer opens the doors into her sprawling Connecticut home – and wow!

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! last year, Lara expressed relief that she still had more time to spend with her daughter. "We have one more year," she said. "I'm so thankful."

© Instagram Katharine is set to leave the family home as well

She reflected on the Covid-19 induced lockdowns and stated that the one silver lining to emerge from the difficult time was getting the chance to spend more time with her children while isolating at their Connecticut home.

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," the HGTV star said. "One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.