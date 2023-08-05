The GMA host is a mom to two children

Lara Spencer is facing a major life moment and she’s finding it difficult to believe.

The GMA host will soon become an empty-nester with her youngest daughter, Katharine, only days away from leaving home for college, and Lara is feeling emotional but excited about her child’s future.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lara posted a photo of Katharine with her lacrosse team and captioned the post: "What fun seeing my daughter play w her future Vanderbilt teammates as they team up w Clemson at the Lake Placid tournament. Can't believe she goes to college in 2 weeks."

Lara added a scared face emoji and a heart as fans showed support with kind comments.

"Wow! She’s an athlete just like her momma," and, "she will love Nashville," while others said they couldn't believe she was college-bound already too.

The mom-of-two has been keeping herself busy as the end of an era approaches and recently learned a new skill, which she was incredibly proud of.

© Instagram Lara's daughter is headed to college

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself on a sailboat: "Hey Sailor! What an exhilarating feeling learning something brand new at the age of 54," she wrote.

"Doesn't matter the outcome (there was zero wind lol), but we got out there, we learned how to rig our own boat, we were passed by a paddle boarder, and we will definitely do it again!!! Thanks to my dear friend Ally for pushing me to take the plunge! (Pun intended:)"

no surprise that Katharine has turned out sporty as her mom was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver before she turned to TV.

Lara attended Pennsylvania State University on an athletic scholarship for springboard and platform diving and was nationally ranked as a competitive diver.

© Instagram Lara has two children Duff and Katharine

She is also an avid tennis player and regularly shares photos of herself post-match and loves a good rally with friends.

"As a former athlete, I love the competition," she told Parade. "I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could.

© Instagram Lara and her husband Richard will be empty-nesters

"I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."

