Beyoncé's challenge parenting Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir in her own words

Beyoncé may be a world famous star, but when it comes to motherhood, she's just like the rest of us.

The award-winning singer shares Blue Ivy, 11, and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z, and when she isn't busy being Queen Bey, she prefers nothing more than spending time with her kids.

Being a working mom has its challenges at the best of times, and the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker previously admitted that she found it a "challenge" when it came to balancing running her empire while being there for her children and husband.

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," she told Elle back in 2019.

"Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging."

© Instagram Beyonce and lookalike daughter Blue Ivy

The icon has found the perfect balance during her latest Renaissance tour though, with her firstborn Blue coming along for the ride with her own starring role in the show.

The 41-year-old is evidently so proud of Blue, and last month shared a rare personal Instagram post featuring photos and clips of her daughter strutting her stuff in a silver top and trousers ensemble complete with cool shades, Beyonce wrote: "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama.

© Instagram Beyoncé with daughter Rumi posing with Madonna and her children

"You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Beyoncé's entire family are incredibly proud of the 11-year-old, with her mom, Tina Knowles, sharing a heartfelt message dedicated to her granddaughter.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z with daughter Rumi in a throwback vacation photo

She called Blue "brave and "the coolest", writing: "Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience.

"She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week.

© Beyonce Beyonce with her three children - Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

"She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliya) So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!"

Beyoncé's sister Solange also paid tribute to her niece earlier this week, with a sweet Instagram post featuring Blue dancing during her mom's concert near Washington D.C. over the weekend: "Address me as Blue's auntie only," she wrote. "That's my sister y'all. Forever in awe," she added.

