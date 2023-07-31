Stacey Solomon gets teary-eyed over daughters' beautiful new room – watch

Stacey Solomon has tried her hand at all sorts of DIY at her family home, Pickle Cottage, but she took a back seat this week as the finishing touches were done on her daughters Rose and Belle's new bedroom.

Documenting the transformation on her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star showed her loyal followers before and after videos of the pretty white and pink room, revealing the change had made her emotional.

Plush cream carpets lined the floor and a little built-in staircase led to the top of the white wooden bunkbeds. However, the back wall had patches of plaster on display before being covered with a bubblegum pink velvet cushioned headboard, which could double as a seating area for her little girls to rest when they're not sleeping. See the impressive before and after in the clip below…

WATCH: Stacey Solomon gets emotional over daughters' beautiful bedroom transformation

"While I was away our upholsterer up the road finished the backs of the girls' beds so now they're in. And I'm in love," Stacey wrote, portraying her emotions with a crying face emoji.

© Instagram The Loose Women star revealed Belle and Rose's pink bedroom

In true Stacey style, she revealed she still had a few more tweaks before she was happy with the bedroom. "Just one more thing to do in here and I'm completely done. I know it's taken me a long while but I am away so much atm I'm just doing little bits here and there! But so excited to be almost there in the girls' room," the TV star added.

The rest of the room features a little archway full of flowers in varying shades of pink, which previously made up a flower wall in Rose's old nursery.

Stacey sprayed them to change the colours before explaining: "I also put Rose's mobile from her old room in here too. I'm so in love with it. I need to find or make a little chair and get some stationery ideas for in here."

© Instagram Stacey lives at Pickle Cottage with her five kids

Elsewhere, one of the white walls is covered with a piece of bespoke artwork courtesy of Stacey and one-year-old Rose.

The hand-drawn mural of a tree features a brown trunk surrounded by a bed of pink grass – which was Rose's addition – and paint splodges representing blossom.

© Instagram The family have a sprawling garden and resort-like pool

Stacey lives with her husband Joe Swash and her five kids Zachary, 15, Leighton, ten, Rex, four, Rose, one and baby Belle. The family moved into the £1.2 million property in 2021 and Stacey has been sharing the renovation journey since then.

The house now features a large country-style kitchen, a huge games room and an outdoor pool. The garden is a particularly sentimental part of the house, as it played host to Stacey and Joe's wedding in 2022.

© Getty The couple tied the knot at their home in 2022

The couple began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve. However, they delayed their nuptials when they found out they were expecting their daughter Rose.

PHOTOS: Stacey Solomon leaps into action to transform Pickle Cottage for ambitious party