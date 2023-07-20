Stacey Solomon left emotional as son Rex celebrates major milestone

Stacey Solomon is soon to have a busy household as her sons finish the school year, on top of her recent newborn, Belle, but ahead of the summer holidays she marked an emotional moment.

The Loose Women star is usually very active on social media, but on Thursday she ended up being fairly quiet, taking to her Instagram Stories in the evening to reveal why she had been so silent. She shared a touching image of son Rex, four, wearing a blue graduation gown as she revealed that her young son had graduated from pre-school. The youngster even had a matching cap as he beamed in front of a wooden fence and a playground slide.

In an emotional caption, Stacey wrote: "Sorry I've been a bit quiet. Rexy graduated pre school today so it's been an emotional one. Leighton finishes primary tomorrow and my heart is bursting. Happy Thursday everyone," she finished off the post with a black heart emoji.

Alongside Rex, Stacey is also a mum to sons Zach, 15, and Leighton, 11, alongside daughters Rose, one and Belle, who was born in February. She shares Rex and her two daughters with husband Joe Swash, while Zach is shared with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox and Leighton's father is her former fiance Aaron Barnham.

It appears though that the mum-of-five has ruled out having any more children, although Joe is keen to expand their family. In the run-up to their anniversary the couple shared a clip on their Instagram Stories where they discussed married life together.

After Stacey joked about whether they would "make it" to the milestone, Joe teased: "Basically, you don't like my hobbies, unless my hobby is you," to which Stacey responded: "I should be your hobby. And you're the one who's like, 'Oh let's have more children, let's keep having children until the cows come home.' In fact, you say it all the time. When I said, 'Get a vasectomy,' what did you say? 'What if we want one more?' And by we, you mean you."

This isn't the first time Stacey has quickly shut down the idea of welcoming a new family addition. Back in May, the TV star replied to a recent follower's comment which read: "Baby number 6 pending," followed by a red heart.

In response, Stacey uploaded a clip of herself jet-washing her plush garden furniture in time for summer. Alongside the clip, she quipped: "Absolutely not [laughing face emoji and praying hands emoji] Going to keep myself FAR away & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead."

It's clear, however, that the couple dote on their children, including Joe's own daughter from a previous relationship, and on Father's Day, Stacey praised the actor for how he dealt with their blended family.

"What a privilege it is to have you in our lives. Joe, I know it's not easy & blended families are complicated to say the least… but you make it all seem effortless," the singer wrote. She continued: "You're the most incredible husband, father and father figure to ALL of our children and I feel every emotion raising our family with you.

"Everyone else comes first and nothing is ever too much, especially grateful for how much time you've taken off recently to take over at home while I'm here, there and everywhere. As hard as it is leaving some days knowing you're there giving them every bit of love they could ever need makes it easier."

