Christina Hall unites with ex-husband as they support son following hospital trip

Christina Hall is a doting mom-of-three and has been rallying around her sons this week, who have both had their tonsils removed.

The HGTV star has united with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, who shared a photo of their son Brayen, eight, in hospital following the procedure, and tagged Christina, as well as her husband, Josh Hall, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, showing their close bond as a blended family.

Christina reshared the photo on her Instagram Stories, which was accompanied by the caption: "Bray did great getting his tonsils out today! He's ready for endless popsicles!"

Brayden has been recovering at home with his younger brother Hudson, four, who has also had his tonsils removed.

The star shares Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and shared a second photo of both her sons focusing on a jigsaw puzzle in the living room.

"Tonsils out for both boys this morning. So far, so good."

Christina is also mom to 13-year-old Taylor, who she shares with Tarek. The star has been married to her husband Josh since 2022, following a year of dating.

Josh has a close bond with his stepchildren and often shares sweet tributes to them on social media.

Josh is incredibly protective of his famous wife and while he prefers to keep a low profile, definitely stood up for her in a heartfelt post back in April.

He spoke about a lot of "outside noise" that wasn't needed, and as a result, he received high praise from his followers. Amongst his pointers in his message, he wrote: "There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth.

"I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case."

Christina and Josh have been incredibly honest about their future plans too. Speaking with Us Weekly shortly after celebrating her 40th birthday, Christina opened up about her and Josh's family plans.

"Nope, that door is closed!" she maintained, adding: "We talked about that when we met. "We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair. When we don't have the kids, we have time to ourselves, and that's something that makes our relationship strong."

Josh also opened up about his role as stepdad, telling Entertainment Tonight: "There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he admitted, adding: "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do.

"But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

