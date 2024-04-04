Christina Hall's husband moves out of luxury $12 million home - but it's not what you think

Christina Hall's husband packed a bag and moved out of the plush pad he shares with his wife this week - but it was for the sweetest reason.

Josh set up home elsewhere with his stepsons, Hudson, four, and Brayden, eight, so that they could make the most of spring break.

Despite the couple's impressive wealth, Josh decided to make fun at home for him and the two boys and Christina captured it all for her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Flip or Flop alum revealed they'd set a tent up in the garden of their $12 million Newport, California home.

With her boys standing out the front and the dogs on the perfectly manicured lawn, Christina wrote: "All set," before adding a second photo after nightfall of Hudson, Brayden and Josh tucked up in bed for their campout.

© Instagram Josh is a stepdad to Christina's children

"Spring breaking with the homies," she wrote.

They looked cozy and snug in their temporary home, and fans would have loved the cute glimpse into their life as parents.

While they don't have children together - Christina shares her youngest with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, and her two oldest, including Taylor, 13, with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa - Josh loves being a stepdad to the kids.

© Instagram Christina Hall's sons prepare for a campout at their luxury home

They have no plans to have a child together and Christina has been clear about their decision.

Speaking with Us Weekly shortly after celebrating her 40th birthday, Christina opened up about her and Josh's family plans.

"Nope, that door is closed!" she maintained, adding: "We talked about that when we met.

© Instagram Christina Hall's husband, Josh, camped out with the kids

"We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair. When we don't have the kids, we have time to ourselves, and that's something that makes our relationship strong."

Josh also opened up about his role as stepdad, telling Entertainment Tonight: "There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he admitted, adding, "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do.

© Christina Hall The couple have got their hands full

"But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

