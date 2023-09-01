Justin Bieber kisses tiny baby in tender moment with Hailey

Hailey Bieber took her turn to cradle the bundle of joy too

Hailey and Justin Bieber are currently enjoying a well-earned summer vacation, with Justin taking to Instagram to share an adorable moment from their trip.

In a video shared on his account, Justin reaches across from a boat to a woman holding out her baby and in the sweetest moment we've ever seen, the Baby hitmaker kissed the little one on the foot, before returning to his own boat, alongside Hailey. See the adorable clip below...

WATCH: Justin Bieber shares adorable moment with a baby

Fans understandably went wild for the moment, flooding the comments section with love for the young couple. "What a good vibe! You are amazing," one fan gushed, while another added: "Best married couple ever. I hope one day you will post about your own family."

"Aw so adorable, they're just living their life," another fan added.

LOOK: 7 times Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber dressed like they were definitely not going to the same event

Hailey seems equally enamoured with children, as in another photo the 26-year-old cradles a baby herself, feeding the little one from a bottle while looking effortlessly cool in a bikini and hat combo.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber bottle fed a friend's baby

The loved-up duo look so sweet with babies, but Justin previously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they’re in no rush to start a family.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he told Ellen. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

© Instagram Hailey watched on as Justin Bieber reached for a baby

When Ellen asked him what the "hold up" is on starting a family, he said they’re just waiting for the right time. "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," he said. "And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

READ: Hailey Bieber just revealed the chicest makeup trend of summer 2023

Indeed, Hailey is busy building her empire, just this week launching a new edition of her beloved Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, in the flavour Strawberry Glaze.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment launched this week

Delighted with her latest product drop, Hailey took to Instagram to share her excitement. "STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!!!!!!!Feeling over the moon today. Thank you thank you thank you," she wrote alongside a series of photos launching the new edition.

Fans couldn't wait to get there hands on the flavour, writing: "I need this yummy deliciousness in my life," and: "Definitely going to get one! I haven’t tried the lip treatments yet but this is calling my name!"

© Instagram Hailey and Justin are both incredibly busy

Another lamented having to wait to get their hands on the treat, commenting: "I wish the launch was always next day not over a week away. It’s the longest week after."

Here's hoping the Biebers enjoy their break and Hailey's fans love their new Rhode Lip Treatment.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub