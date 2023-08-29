Helen Skelton's son has fans all saying the same thing as he debuts unusual look

Helen Skelton and her children will no doubt be preparing for the upcoming school term as the summer holidays begin to draw to a close, and the Countryfile presenter has revealed some of the shopping has already started.

As you can see in the clip below, the mum-of-three revealed she had been gifted a set of waterproof coats, and her son Ernie, six, was keen to show off the new item. Adding a pair of sunglasses to his outfit, the youngster looked like a character from The Matrix as he danced around and pretended to throw an empty water bottle at the camera, all while having the biggest smile on his face.

WATCH: Helen Skelton’s son steals the show as he shows off brand-new look

The clip also allowed fans to grab a small peek inside former Strictly star Helen's pristine garden, which appears to be the perfect place for her children to play. It boasted a wide-open space for the kids to practice their football skills, and a football was even seen by one of Helen's hedges.

In her caption, Helen shared: "We have swapped and dropped some trousers and jumpers but very grateful for our back to school coats sent by @gooutdoors… #paid partnership #gooutdoors #backtoschool #winteriscoming #school #autumn #coats #swapshop. It’s definitely worth looking at your local swap shop most schools do them now."

Her followers flocked to the comments to share their love for Ernie's look, with many labelling the six-year-old as "cool". One said: "What a cool dude," and a second added: "It's the Berghaus for me - cool as a cucumber."

A third penned: "Very smart, a real cool dude, all ready for school. What a wonderful summer you have had with your children, so many memories. Looking forward to more of your amazing adventures tonight," and a fourth wrote: "Ooh now that looks funky. What a great choice for folks who need something that waterproof."

Helen and her children have been enjoying plenty of adventures over the summer holidays, and the loving mum has documented plenty of the moments for her followers, sharing several sweet moments.

Earlier in the month, she shared the results of their trip to Morecambe Beach, including the children playing around on the beach with Ernie attempting to catch some of the sun's rays, while Louis went to play in the sea.

Other sweet moments saw her sons shoot some hoops in an arcade before playing on an adventure playground with their friends. Elsie, meanwhile, looked so sweet as she chased after a kite and toddled along on the beach in an adorable jumper that bore her name on its back.

Showing how much she loved the family's staycation, Helen lovingly wrote: "This little island," ending her post with the raised hands and red heart emojis.

Followers were quick to react to all the stunning clips and snaps that the mum-of-three shared, as one teased: "And people have the cheek to say it's grim up north," while another shared: "I miss Frontierland on Morecambe. So many childhood family memories from there."

A third penned: "Beautiful family, lovely photos, so many happy childhood memories. You really are a wonderful mum. I love little Elsie's jumper she is such a cutie your boys are so protective of her, just a beautiful loving family," and a fourth enthused: "Wow they're growing so fast!"