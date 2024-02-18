Heidi Klum and Seal's son Johan leaves dad lost for words in emotional update about family life

Heidi Klum and Seal's four children are their world, and notoriously private Seal has made that more than apparent in his latest emotion-filled Instagram post.

The Kiss From A Rose hitmaker took to Instagram on the eve of his 61st birthday to share a sweet throwback of himself and his son Johan, 16, as a little boy, as he reflected on fatherhood and how much he loved his four children.

He wrote: "As I sit here in the airport lounge on the eve of my 61st Birthday. It’s moments like this with my son Johan that put things into perspective.

"This young man is now 17. He’s the light of my life and one of the four best things I was ever fortunate to be a part of, (the other three being his siblings). I love you with all that I am young Johan and thank you for making me look like the smartest dad in the world."

Heidi and Seal also shares Leni, 19, Henry, 18, and Lou, 14. The former couple were married for seven years before splitting in 2002.

Their divorce was finalized two years later in 2014. Their children split their time between their mom and dad's homes, and oldest daughter Leni - who is becoming a star in her own right as a model - flew the nest in 2022 to attend Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Seal adopted Leni when she was just a baby, and opened up about their close relationship during an interview with E! News in 2023.

He said: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

On co-parenting with Heidi, he added: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother and myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

Seal gave another insight into his life as a loving father on social media last year. He reflected on his oldest son Henry growing up before his eyes, and shared a candid picture of the teenager sleeping on the couch at his dad's house, having let himself in following a night out.

He wrote: "Seems like it was only yesterday I was changing this one’s diapers. Now 18yrs later he drives up to our home, lets himself in and crashes on the couch. As a parent you only dream of these moments, for they’re few and far between. I love you son."

