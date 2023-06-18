Heidi Klum joined by rarely-seen children with ex Seal in head-spinning new photos

The America's Got Talent judge is taking some time off for family

It's all about family right now for Heidi Klum, as the German supermodel took to social media to share a few glimpses of their relaxing vacation.

The 50-year-old and her husband Tom Kaulitz jetted off to Austria after the conclusion of her husband's Europe-wide tour with the band Tokio Hotel, for which he is the guitarist.

They were joined by Heidi's three rarely-seen children, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, shared with her ex-husband Seal, who still maintains a close relationship with his children as a father and with Heidi as a co-parent. She is also mom to daughter Leni Klum, 19.

The "Kiss From a Rose" singer met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, and adopted her when she was a baby.

Heidi and her kids posed for photos at the Stairway to Nothingness in Dachstein, a narrow staircase leading to a glass platform from which you can gaze out at the breathtaking mountainous landscapes in front of you, protected only by a suspension bridge and the platform from a dizzying 1300 foot drop.

"The bridge to nowhere," the model and mom-of-four captioned her post, including photos of her three children, plus more amorous ones with her husband.

She followed that up with another post that featured more snippets from their trip, trying out some of the local cuisine and even milking cows in the process.

Heidi prefers keeping her three youngest out of the spotlight, although Leni has built quite an active portfolio for herself as an aspiring model, currently studying at New York University.

Seal made a brief reference to his ex-wife as he praised his oldest daughter and her personality while speaking with E! News, saying: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings."

On him and Heidi's parenting skills, he added: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother and myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children grow up and leave home.

The star discussed her eldest moving away and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Talking about how she copes with Leni at college in New York after leaving their family home in LA, she added: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, why don't you just call me back, you know?"

She continued: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."