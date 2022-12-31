Pippa Middleton to install stunning new features in £15million home with husband - and wow Pippa knows how to lead a life of luxury

Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Princess of Wales, is due to install two new incredible features in her £15million home in Berkshire according to the MailOnline. The star is clearly well-versed in home improvements, as she plans to erect a large swimming pool and tennis court at her luxury country home.

The 39-year-old and her husband James Matthews plan to install a swimming pool sized at 82 ft x 19 ft at their home, which will sit alongside a brand-new tennis court where they can knock up with their three children.

To ensure the family can play tennis all year round, Pippa has chosen to install a tennis court made from AstroTurf rather than grass or gravel. The property's kitchen garden’s potting shed will also be converted into changing rooms – how very practical.

Pippa and James purchased the stunning country home earlier this year, choosing to leave behind their swanky London residence, very similarly to the relocation that Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have made.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have started renovating their country home

While Pippa may be retaining her home in the UK capital, it appears the family will spend much more time in the countryside. Their stunning six-bedroom house in Chelsea is spread over five floors and it is reportedly worth a staggering £17million.

While the couple are notoriously private, we do know that features inside the jaw-dropping house include a gym, a lift, a room for staff and even an underground cinema.

Princess Kate's sister has luxurious style

It was in 2016 when Pippa moved into James' house with him, and shortly after in 2017, the couple began £1.2million worth of renovation works.

The development included them adding a separate male and female dressing room linked to the main bedroom, as well as a nursery and air conditioning throughout. The couple had to move out for the major changes to take place, and they moved back in in 2018.

