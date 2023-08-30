Cheeky Princess Beatrice almost throws a glove off Buckingham Palace balcony in rare unearthed video

Luckily, Princess Diana was on hand to diffuse the nail-biting moment back in 1989

The Buckingham Palace balcony moments are the epitome of British royal pomp and pageantry, with the spectacle reserved exclusively for major events; royal weddings, Trooping the Colour, and coronations to name a few.

The tradition dates back to 1851 when Queen Victoria greeted her subjects from the balcony at the start of the Great Exhibition.

From the Prince and Princess of Wales' fairytale post-wedding kiss to Prince Harry poking his tongue out as a child, the Buckingham Palace balcony has hosted several memorable moments through the decades, both historic and hilarious.

© WPA Pool The Prince and Princess of Wales' famous post-wedding kiss occured on the Buckingham Palace balcony

One moment in particular involving a young Princess Beatrice recently resurfaced on TikTok, with user remembering.diana resharing a collection of videos from Trooping the Colour in 1989 and watching another aerial flypast in 1990. Take a look at the video below...

Princess Diana swiftly stopsWATCH: Princess Beatrice throwing a glove off the Buckingham Palace Balcony

In the clip, the late Princess Diana is on high alert as she is seen correcting her son Harry's behaviour. The royal straightens the positioning of her son's tie and gently pushes his hand down when the then-five-year-old Harry excitedly points at the crowd.

In one nail-biting moment, the former Princess of Wales speedily snatches a glove from Princess Beatrice's hand as she almost throws it over the balcony. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson cheekily tries to launch the glove before Princess Diana stops her.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Things don't always go to plan when the royal children step out into the spotlight

A grateful Sarah could be seen smiling at Diana as the two mothers express relief over the near-disastrous moment. "Princess Diana never misses anything," wrote the TikTok user over the clip, which sparked a flurry of similar reactions from viewers.

"Princess Diana was so smooth with that glove," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Loved how quickly she took the gloves off Beatrice's hand."

© Yui Mok - PA Images (Left to right) The Prince of Wales, Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte and Duke of Cambridge with Savannah Phillips and Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

"Us mums have eyes in the back of our head - we see everything!" added a third viewer, as a fourth shared: "Princess Diana was so slick about that too."

Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son Prince Louis most recently stole the spotlight at King Charles' coronation as the family emerged in front of the crowds.

© rex Prince Louis covers his ears as planes fly over the balcony at Buckingham Palace

Five-year-old Louis couldn't quite contain his excitement, pulling cheeky faces, waving at the public and even doing a playful dance as his mother tried to calm him. Evidently, there's plenty of scope for mischief on the Buckingham Palace balcony!