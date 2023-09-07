Glamorous Pamela Anderson poses with rarely seen sons for special occasion

Pamela Anderson wowed fans on Wednesday when she stepped out in New York looking fresh-faced and dewy.

The 56-year-old was attending an event in the Big Apple to celebrate Pandora's lab-grown diamonds, rocking a barely-there makeup look and a head-to-toe stone outfit.

Her sons, Dylan Lee, 25, and Brandon Lee, 27, joined her at the event, as Pammy is the face of the brand's sustainable lab-grown diamonds. Both men rocked the timeless ensemble of a white shirt and jeans, coordinating with their beautiful mom.

© Getty Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee joined Pamela Anderson for the special event

The new Pandora campaign sees Pamela explain what she loves about the collection, sharing: "I like the fact that these are lab grown, I'm not really a jewllery person, you don't really see me out and about wearing jewelry, this is new for me.

"I like wearing diamonds with jeans and tshirt and gardening gloves," she added.

YOU WILL LOVE: Pamela Anderson's 10 most iconic fashion moments of all time

Watch the campaign below…

Pammy's fans flocked to Instagram to praise her appearance in the new campaign, heaping love on the post. "Pamela. My Idol. Absolutely love her," one wrote, while another added: "Great new collection and Pamela is so beautiful in this campaign!!"

A third was thrilled to see Pamela, writing: "Still out here looking as beautiful as ever! To this day the most beautiful lady I've ever had the pleasure to meet in person and a beautiful soul to go with it!"

DISCOVER: Pamela Anderson shared the strict diet she follows – and it's tough!

Another fan was excited by Pamela's pared-back makeup in the shoot, writing: "You look great with less or little makeup. It's a lucky thing to be able to pull that off."

© Instagram Pamela Anderson stars in Pandora's latest campagin

We bet Pamela was thrilled to be accompanied by her boys for her special night, who take great care of their famous mother.

Brandon, who helped in the making of her documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, explained why he wanted to be involved in telling his mother's story.

"I basically wanted to bring to light the human that she is, the Pamela that nobody knew," he told People.

© Getty Pamela Anderson went for a chic stone outfit

"There were so many assumptions about her, around her career and her decisions and her lifestyle and all these things. But you really don't know what you really don't know about a person."

He added: "There's always so much going on underneath the surface, and in her case, an extreme amount more going on than people ever realized."

Brandon also noted that his mom had no creative control over the project, explaining: "I was so nervous when I screened it for her and my brother Dylan.

"I was like, 'Oh God, she's going to hate it!' It was very intense, and there were a lot of emotions. But she called me on the way home and was like, 'Bravo. It's very good. And it's very thorough!'"

We're glad Pammy has the support of her beloved boys!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub