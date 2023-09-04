Janette Manrara melts hearts with baby Lyra in beautiful family photo

New mum Janette Manrara has shared a stunning photo of herself, husband Aljaz Skorjanec and their newborn daughter Lyra on a family walk together.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple are loving parenthood and regularly post updates about their little girl, who they welcomed at the end of July.

"Mami, Ati, and Lyra," wrote Janette beside the pretty snap of the trio's walk in the leafy countryside.

Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette had also shared pictures of her brother and sister who joined them on the stroll.

She said: "Went for ice cream and the most amazing walk after lunch today! Such beautiful scenery. So happy to be spending quality time with my brother and sister this week. Going to miss them both so much when they leave. I won’t see them again until next summer so taking it all in while I can."

Janette's followers adored the photo of the star parents and baby Lyra, with one commenting: "Aw so beautiful to see you as parents, enjoy."

Another gushed: "Gorgeous! Make the most of it, beautiful family."

Several of Janette's fans mentioned how great she looks so soon after welcoming Lyra. One told her: "You look amazing one month after having a baby!!" while another noticed: "Getting your figure back nicely… and in a very short time."

A few days earlier, the doting mother shared a video of her brother and sister meeting Lyra for the first time.

Janette revealed: "Such a beautiful moment where my little brother @fizzymanrara and little sister @missleslymarie met their niece! I’m so fortunate to be so close to them no matter how far apart we are. They really are my best friends and bring so much joy and love into my life, and now they can do the same with Lyra. Spending this week with them and enjoying watching them be a great uncle and auntie to our little girl."

© Instagram Janette shared adorable photos of daughter Lyra to mark one week since her birth

Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra into the world on 28 July and announced the happy news with the sweetest black and white photo on Instagram.

Mum Janette was glowing as she lay in a hospital bed cuddling her new bundle. Meanwhile, dad Aljaz stood behind his wife and daughter and grinned at the camera.

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.