Janette Manrara shares adorable new glimpse of baby Lyra - and fans can't get enough

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec are currently on cloud nine with their baby daughter Lyra, and on Tuesday, the former Strictly pro shared a gorgeous new photo of their little one.

Taking to Instagram, the brunette beauty, 39, uploaded a carousel of heartwarming images featuring her beau Aljaz and their newborn daughter.

WATCH: Janette Manrara dotes on baby Lyra in emotional new video

In the snaps, Janette looked every inch the doting mother as she tenderly cradled her tiny tot whilst enjoying a summer walk. She looked stunning in a white strappy top and a pair of black shorts, whilst Aljaz looked casual in a white T-shirt and a pair of dark trousers.

Lyra, meanwhile, looked precious in a bright yellow sunhat and a simple white bodysuit. Whilst Janette didn't reveal her daughter's face, she did share a rare glimpse of Lyra's abundance of hair.

© Instagram Janette shared a joyful picture

"Really enjoyed being amongst the trees walking as a family. The weather has been so beautiful," Janette noted in her caption.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "You three are the most beautiful family!" while another penned: "The most gorgeous family there is, so glad you are able to enjoy the sunshine."

A third chimed in: "From side views, she looks like her daddy," and a fourth noted: "Beautiful she has so much hair," followed by a string of red heart emojis.

© Instagram The doting mother welcomed Lyra in July

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz welcomed their bundle of joy back in July. They announced their baby news with a precious black-and-white hospital photo which showed Janette and Aljaz proudly beaming for the camera with their tiny tot.

"Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," read the caption, alongside a single red rose emoji.

© Instagram Janette shared the sweetest snapshot

The couple were inundated with messages of congratulations from their friends, including Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, who wrote: "Congratulations!! A start of a very very special and unique time. I am certain this little angel has chosen the perfect parents."

The couple, who wed in 2017, revealed their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in February. While chatting with the magazine, the dancers explained how they had been preparing to go through IVF before Janette fell pregnant.

© Instagram The happy couple exchanged vows in 2017

Detailing his reaction to the happy news, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Getty The couple first met in 2010

The couple fell in love in 2010 after crossing paths while on tour in Burn The Floor.

It was reportedly love at first sight for the smitten couple, with Janette saying her now-husband looked like Prince Charming, while Aljaz felt ready to propose after just five hours.