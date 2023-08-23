Strictly's Janette Manrara shares adorable glimpse of baby Lyra in new video

Janette Manrara has proven herself to be such a doting mum since she and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, welcomed their baby daughter, Lyra, at the end of July.

On Wednesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing performer shared a sweet look at new motherhood in her latest video with her little girl, which you can see in the clip below…

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares adorable glimpse of baby Lyra

The adorable mother-daughter moment comes just a few days after the star thrilled fans with another behind-the-scenes glimpse of life as a new parent.

On Sunday, she shared another sweet photo which showed Janette beaming with maternal happiness, clearly doting on the tiny tot. In the snapshot, the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter looked relaxed as she cradled Lyra in her arms and smiled for the camera.

© Instagram Aljaz's mum cradling granddaughter Lyra Rose

Janette captioned the image: "Cozy Sunday". The ex-dancer and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, who both shot to fame on the iconic BBC programme, welcomed their daughter on 28 July, sharing the happy news on social media the following day.

The happy couple took to Instagram with the sweetest black and white photo to announce the news that their little girl had entered the world. The proud parents couldn't have looked happier in their first family photo.

© Instagram Janette Manrara smiling as she cradles daughter Lyra

Mum Janette was simply glowing as she lay in a hospital bed cuddling her new bundle. Meanwhile, dad Aljaz stood behind his wife and daughter and grinned at the camera. Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

Friends were over the moon for the former Strictly pros, with Ashley Roberts replying: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!," next to two red love hearts and two rose emojis. GMB star Charlotte Hawkins penned: " Ah amazing!! Big congratulations to you both, sending loads of love [two red love heart emojis]."

© Instagram The pair taking their little girl home from the hospital

Fans also couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news. "Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl hope you are all doing well xx," one commented. A second posted their well wishes, adding: "Congrats guys she is so beautiful so happy for you all."

The couple revealed their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, telling us that they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out the happy news.

© Getty Janette was a glowing expectant mum

Detailing his reaction, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Instagram The stars welcomed their daughter on 28 July

The couple then described their 12-week scan, with Janette saying: "I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real. There really was a little human being growing inside me. I didn't realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about.

"We saw the arms moving and the feet moving and it was pretty magical. The doctor said, 'It's already dancing.'"