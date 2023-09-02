Strictly's Janette Manrara celebrates special 'first' since welcoming baby Lyra

Janette Manrara has certainly had a busy few months as the former Strictly Come Dancing professional welcomed her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec, a baby girl which the couple named Lyra.

On Friday evening, Janette was able to let her hair down and enjoy a night out with a group of friends, and she shared several photos of her gathering online. The star headed for a nearby restaurant with her group and she looked absolutely radiant as she smiled for the shots while wearing an elegant black gown with a bold red lipstick.

WATCH: Janette Manrara cuddles baby Lyra in adorable new clip

The professional dancer enjoyed a more relaxed day before heading out as she was able to introduce a group of friends to her baby daughter, who was sweetly dozing in the photo.

In an emotional caption, Janette shared: "Yesterday was such a great day and night! Lyra met some more great friends of ours, she had her first day out from home, and I had my first night out in a very long time! It was hard to leave Lyra, but it was nice to let my hair down and celebrate this amazing little person in mine and @aljazskorjanec life."

© Instagram Janette headed for a night out with friends

Fans were quick to react to the stunnings photos as Janette's fellow Strictly co-star Katya Jones said: "So good to see you smiling," and a second commented: "So happy for you my dancing queen, your smile and your sister and brother is everything to me, yes celebrate our princess Lyra Rose."

A third added: "What a fabulous night!! Making memories," while a fourth enthused: "So glad you were able to get out and have a great night," and a fifth wondered whether baby Lyra might soon get a new playmate as they asked: "When will Lyra meet Thiago!? That's the one we're waiting on!"

© Instagram The star had a relaxed morning with family and friends

Janette has been delighting fans since Lyra's arrival by sharing dozens of photos and videos of her young girl during the early stages of her life. In one moment, Janette beamed with maternal happiness, clearly doting on her little girl as she cradled her in her arms.

The mum-of-one captioned the image: "Cozy Sunday". Janette and Aljaz, who both shot to fame on the iconic BBC programme, welcomed their daughter on 28 July, sharing the happy news on social media the following day.

© Instagram Janette and her friends enjoyed their night out

The happy couple took to Instagram with the sweetest black and white photo to announce the news their little girl had entered the world and the proud parents couldn't have looked happier in their first family photo.

Mum Janette was simply glowing as she lay in a hospital bed cuddling her new bundle. Meanwhile, dad Aljaz stood behind his wife and daughter and grinned at the camera. Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

© Instagram The dancer dotes on her baby daughter

Friends were over the moon for the Strictly Come Dancing pros, with Ashley Roberts replying: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!," next to two red love hearts and two rose emojis. GMB star Charlotte Hawkins penned: " Ah amazing!! Big congratulations to you both, sending loads of love [two red love heart emojis]."

