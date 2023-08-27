George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth embrace in new photo as they 'deal with the pain'

The Good Morning America anchor and the Go Ask Ali host are parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are attempting to settle into their new lives as empty nesters after dropping their daughter Harper, 18, off at college.

While it's been less than a week since Harper left, the reality of it is now sinking in, and Ali, 58, shared a new photo on Instagram that provided a glimpse inside their slightly emptier home life.

A photo she posted on Instagram saw the pair all dressed up, presumably for some kind of event or party, with Ali in a patterned blue and white sundress and George, 62, in a preppy suit with a fun striped tie.

The actress and comedienne commented on their empty nester status by captioning her photo with: "To help deal with the pain of being empty nesters – I made George dress like it was his first day of class at a boy's elementary school…"

Several of the commenters responded with laughter emojis and witty remarks like: "He understood the assignment and gets bonus points for smiling," and: "You forgot to have him hold a sign with questions, like, what does he want to be when he grows up?" as well as: "Nailed it. And it gets easier."

Harper starts at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee this Fall alongside Katharine Haffenreffer, Good Morning America colleague Lara Spencer's youngest. Harper's older sister, Elliott, will start her junior year at Brown University.

© Instagram George and Ali pictured soon after dropping their daughter off at college

After dropping her off at college, Ali shared a snap of herself and George walking away hand in hand, and emotionally wrote alongside it: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

© Instagram The couple dropped their daughter off at Vanderbilt University

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

Lara was feeling just as sentimental as she commented on Ali's photo: "I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit.

© Instagram The couple have officially become empty nesters

Speaking with GMA online, George said of his daughter's big move: "It's a huge adventure for Harper. She's never lived in Nashville before and the campus was amazing."

Of the prospect of becoming empty nesters, he added: "Ali and I met and got married within nine months, and had a baby nine months later, so we've never known a house without kids really." The parents' advice for their youngest was to "go with the flow. Be engaged. Be curious."

© Lara Spencer/GMA Lara Spencer dropped her daughter off at Vanderbilt as well

