George Stephanopoulos lets loose in very rare star-studded family photos amid time off GMA

Summer is slowly becoming a distant memory for George Stephanopoulos, who made a very rare social media appearance to share a slew of photos from family time the past few months.

The Good Morning America anchor, 62, took to Instagram with a pair of photo compilations, or "photo dumps," of his summer months with wife Ali Wentworth and their daughters, Elliott, 20, and Harper, 18.

The first he posted featured several photos from family trips, walking down Broadway hand in hand with Ali, cozying up to Harper after her high school graduation, posing alongside his two girls to show how much they'd grown, and more off-duty relaxed snaps.

Fans gushed over the sweet moments with comments like: "George, the social media influencer comin in hot!" and: "Seeing George all casual and with messy hair is the same vibe as running into one of your teachers, as a kid, and they had on jeans!!" as well as: "George you are a world class person and you have a beautiful family."

While the first was about "chill vibes only," the second photo dump brought the party, which he captioned: "…and I can't forget about one of the best nights of the summer: The Eras Tour!"

The family-of-four caught Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 27, with opening acts Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams.

In fact, they weren't alone, as they were joined Gracie and her own well-known dad, filmmaker J.J. Abrams who posed for photos with George before heading off to the show.

All of them sported some form of glitter or numbers on their hands, and wore cowboy hats with Taylor and Gracie's faces on them, before ending the photo set with a snap of George staring out into the crowd with an introspective look on his face.

His colleague Ginger Zee commented: "I am really into these George posts… keep them coming," while Ali responded with: "Best night with my Swiftie!"

A fan reacted with: "The last picture is beautiful. It's a father realizing these moments are rare and to be present for them," while another wrote: "George wearing his friendship bracelet is what does it for me…," and a third added: "I'm in my I LOVE GEORGE POSTING Era!!!"

Weeks later, George and Ali had to say goodbye to their daughters as Elliott headed back to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island to start her junior year.

Harper, meanwhile, moved out of the family home to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, officially making the parents empty nesters after dropping her off alongside his ABC co-host Lara Spencer, whose own daughter Katharine was starting at Vanderbilt.

He told GMA that the advice he gave his youngest was: "Go with the flow. Be engaged. Be curious."

