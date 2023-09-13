Gemma Atkinson shares adorable new video of baby Thiago as she defends parenting decision

The former Hollyoaks actress shares two children with her fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is currently on cloud nine with her baby boy Thiago, and on Tuesday, the star delighted fans with a sweet new video update.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the doting mother-of-two uploaded a heart-melting clip of her bundle of joy lying down on a changing mat.

Take a look at Gemma's sweet clip in the video below...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with adorable video of baby Thiago

Little Thiago looked precious in a neutral romper adorned with a little brown bear. In the clip, Gemma's tiny tot could be seen yawning with his hands tightly clenched. He looked so sweet as he gurgled and flashed a smile for his doting mother.

Alongside the clip, Gemma, 38, could be heard saying: "Have you just woken up? You can't still be tired… you've been asleep for ages."

© Instagram Gorka enjoying a precious moment with little Thiago

Elsewhere on her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly contestant, who shares daughter Mia and son Thiago with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, defended her decision to stop breastfeeding due to being "exhausted."

When asked about her decision, Gemma was quick to respond, writing: "Asked this a lot too which I get [smiley face with hearts]. I personally only wanted to do five weeks [breastfeeding].

"That's what I did with Mia, so I set myself that target. I was fortunate enough to be able to express a lot, so he ended up having about six weeks. My choice to stop was because it was exhausting on my own."

© Instagram Gemma penned a candid update

She went on to say: "My boobs & back were quite sore and knowing I had school coming up for Mia and knowing Gorka would be away in London I knew it would be easier & less stressful on the bottle and I've always said that's how feeding should be.

"I enjoyed feeding them both and having the five weeks with them both, but I'm enjoying this time too, [especially] the bit where other people can step in and feed him [laughing face emoji]."

© Instagram Gorka and Gemma share two children together

Reflecting on the amount of judgement placed on new mothers, Gemma finished by adding: "I know there's a lot of judgement on mothers who bottle feed. There shouldn't be, but there is. My thoughts are 'Fed is best' and as long as the mum and baby are happy, that's what matters."

Lovebirds Gemma and Gorka, who got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021, welcomed little Thiago back in July this year.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Thiago in July 2023

Following his arrival into the world, Gemma was quick to share a precious snapshot of her newborn son asleep in a Moses basket.

"Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful," Gemma gushed in her caption.

© Getty The happy couple got engaged in 2021

"Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Aside from Thiago, Gemma and Gorka are also doting parents to four-year-old daughter Mia whom they welcomed in July 2019.