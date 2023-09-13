Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana discuss baby number 6 in new update

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have seemingly clashed over the possibility of welcoming a sixth child.

Whilst the couple already have their hands full with five children, Megan, 24, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar, four, Tana, 49, hasn't yet ruled out baby number 6.

During an appearance on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, celebrity chef Gordon, 56, said: "I've got a little secret… Tana wants another one."

He went on to detail his reluctance to expand his brood, explaining that their family would need "two buses" in order to ferry around their kids.

"It's like going to school, going out for dinner in two buses. And secondly, I'm going to be the oldest [expletive] at school. 'Who's your grandad?'"

He went on to say: "And what about sports day? The egg and spoon race. What am I going to do? So, I'd love another one, but no."

Elsewhere, Gordon spoke about his parenting experience with his youngest son Oscar. "Everything you did wrong the first time round, you do so much better," he said. "He's growing up at such a rate of knots. He's like a little adult at four because he's got four big siblings that he answers to."

This isn't the first time power couple Gordon and Tana have spoken about their growing family. Back in 2021, Tana confessed that she'll still want kids when she's in her 70s.

"Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies, but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!" she quipped.

"I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."

Lovebirds Gordon and Tana have been happily married since 1996. They exchanged vows in Chelsea, London, and Tana looked every inch the beautiful bride in a white silk dress complete with capped sleeves and a flattering V-neck design.

Last year, the duo celebrated their milestone 26th wedding anniversary. In honour of the special occasion, Tana took to Instagram to share a series of throwback wedding photos from their big day - and the couple have barely aged!

"26 years ago, 21/12/1996 we started this journey x so blessed and so lucky to share my life with you, thank you for everything xxxxxxxx," gushed the doting wife.

"Happy Anniversary @gordongram and of course Megan, Jack, @hollyramsayy @tillyramsay @oscarjramsay I love you all x."

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow. This is the first time I have seen these pictures. You were babies!! Love to you both!!! Here's to the next 26!!"

Another stated: "Happy, healthy anniversary to you both! And thank you for sharing the photos! They are wonderful!!" A third post read: "Beautiful xxx so happy for you guys xx happy anniversary to you both xx watching your family grow has been amazing."