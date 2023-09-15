Kourtney Kardashian's pain as she prepares for change after emergency fetal surgery

The Kardashian sister is expecting her first child with the Blink-182 drummer

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her social media, revealing the depth of her emotions amidst her husband's absence and the challenges she's been facing during her current pregnancy.

The 44-year-old television personality and entrepreneur shared a candid video of Travis Barker, her 47-year-old rockstar husband and Blink-182 drummer, on her Instagram story, emphasizing just how much she's been missing him while he's been on tour in Europe.

The clip showcased a shirtless Travis, passionately engrossed in his drumming on stage. Illuminated by intense red lighting and spotlights, he appeared drenched in sweat, a testament to his fervor and dedication to his art.

Kourtney, overlaying the video, wrote: "I miss my husband," followed by a tearful emoji, providing a glimpse into her vulnerable side.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis looking every inch the happy couple

Travis's European tour is in its concluding phase, with a significant life event awaiting the couple's return – the anticipated arrival of their baby, expected in a month or so.

However, the journey to this point has been far from smooth. Travis recently had to momentarily press pause on his tour, rushing back to be by Kourtney's side during a sudden medical emergency. Earlier this month, Kourtney experienced complications with her pregnancy, necessitating an "urgent fetal surgery".

Keeping her vast fanbase in the loop, Kourtney turned to Instagram, sharing an emotionally charged post that included a black and white photograph of her and Travis's interlocked hands.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian supported by Travis Barker after undergoing emergency fetal surgery

She penned down her feelings, expressing immense gratitude for her medical team, saying, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

Her heartfelt post further read, "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash The Poosh founder embraced pink on holiday

Having experienced relatively smoother pregnancies in the past with her previous children, this recent medical scare was particularly unsettling for Kourtney. She opened up about the harrowing experience: "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

Her message was filled with admiration for other mothers who've faced similar situations, showcasing her newfound understanding and respect for them. She concluded, "Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

While Kourtney navigates through the challenges of her pregnancy, she's also eagerly preparing for her baby boy's arrival.

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash The reality star opted for a see-through lace mini

Recently, she shared a sneak peek of the baby's nursery, spotlighting a beautifully designed crib. Placed strategically in front of a large window, the crib boasts white arched wooden bars, exuding a modern aesthetic.

With nearly a decade since she last welcomed a child, Kourtney playfully remarked on the advancements in baby products, jokingly stating, "It's been a minute." She reached out to her followers for advice on baby essentials, "Also need to know the best stroller, car seat, anything new?"

The couple's joyous pregnancy announcement was made in June, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives together.