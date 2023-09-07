Travis Barker's latest update following wife Kourtney Kardashian's emergency fetal surgery

The Blink-182 drummer is expecting his first child with the Kardashian sister

In a heartfelt revelation, Travis Barker shared personal details about a family emergency that recently impacted his life and that of Kourtney Kardashian.

The rocker took to X, the platform once known as Twitter, expressing gratitude for the successful surgery undergone by his fiancée, Kourtney, to ensure the safety of their unborn child.

Travis, 47, posted: "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

Before this, the talented drummer had remained silent regarding the situation even as his band, Blink-182, had to reschedule several performances due to the emergency.

Earlier that day, Kourtney, 44, offered an emotional peek into the experience through an Instagram post.

© Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were recently seen leaving the hospital

She shared a poignant photo of her belly, adorned with a bandaid. In the intimate snapshot, one could see an IV in her hand and the intertwined fingers of the couple, symbolizing their unwavering support for each other.

The founder of Lemme penned: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kourtney, a mother of three, expressed her unpreparedness and the palpable fear she felt, given that her previous pregnancies had been relatively uncomplicated.

© Getty Kourtney recently underwent fetal surgery

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she confessed, "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Ending on a hopeful note, the reality star added, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Currently, Kourtney is recuperating at home, surrounded by the love and care of her family.

Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child

Last week, European fans were notified by Travis about the postponement of several concerts.

An official announcement on Blink-182's Instagram confirmed the change, saying: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.

More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

© Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Speculations arose, with fans wondering if Kourtney had gone into labor. However, those rumors were quickly dismissed when the couple was spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital.

Kourtney, her pregnancy bump visible, looked casual in a sweatsuit, her short dark hair styled into a messy bun, and eyes shielded behind sunglasses. Both appeared to be in a contemplative mood, with Travis, clad in black, keeping his head lowered.