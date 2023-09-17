Eva Mendes shares glam photo as she enjoys playground date alongside daughters with Ryan Gosling

In the Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling household, the weekends are reserved for playground visits with their girls.

Since retreating from public life, the Hitch actress has traded glitzy red carpet outings with her husband for playground dates, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

The couple, who have been together since they met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, share two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven.

Though neither Eva nor Ryan share their daughters with the public or give much insight into their family life, the mom-of-two took to Instagram over the weekend and gave a subtle glimpse into what the Gosling-Mendes family was up to.

On Saturday, Eva posted a throwback photo of herself glammed up for a photo shoot, wearing a silver sequin halter-neck dress, while her hair was styled on a tousled ponytail.

It appears she was reminiscing over her modeling days while on an outing with Esmeralda and Amada, and she captioned her post: "On my way to the playground," adding: "Super chill Saturday. And you?"

Her fans were quick to reply with compliments galore in the comments section under the post, with one follower writing: "Just gorgeous love!" as others added: "Your beauty is stunning and breathtaking," and: "Beauty, a total doll," as well as: "You look beautiful," while another fan added: "My favorite Barbie."

Others had their thoughts on which old Hollywood star Eva resembled the most, with one fan suggesting: "You look so much like Sofia Loren. So beautiful!!!" as another countered with: "I thought this was Raquel Welch."

© Getty Eva and Ryan have not made a public appearance together since 2011

Since welcoming her daughters with Ryan, Eva largely retreated from public life and retired from acting, and she doesn't often give glimpses into what she gets up to most days.

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock The couple met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines

Little is known about her day to day life away from Los Angeles, however, Ryan did offer some rare insight while doing press for Barbie, in an interview with GQ earlier this year.

© Instagram The star and her family live in a quiet California town away from Los Angeles

As he opened up about the family's low-key lifestyle, the father-of-two explained that he and Eva's domestic life features no hired nannies – Eva's mom being the go-to babysitter – and that they spend most of their time at home.

The quartet travels and stays together even when Ryan is working on a new project, which is why he deliberately does only one a year.

