Eva Mendes opted for a bold new look at the end of 2022 and stunned fans when she unveiled fiery red locks – but eight months later she's undergone another hair transformation.

The 49-year-old – who shares two daughters with Ryan Gosling – has reverted to her trademark brunette color with caramel highlights and she looked gorgeous in a clip she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

WATCH: Eva Mendes rocks red hair as she discusses 'summer vibes'

In the video, Eva is sitting on a small chair in a white room accessorized with wicker adornments. Her newly-colored tresses are styled in a bouncy blowout and pop beautifully against her lilac cotton maxi dress, dubbed 'Gracie', by British brand, Radish.

One follower immediately noticed the Hitch star's hair makeover and commented: "Your brunette hair is back [love-struck emojis] you look more fabulous yet [applause emojis] a real Queen." While Eva's hair grabbed the attention of her fans, many were distracted by her incredible purple dress and inundated her with compliments.

"I love this dress!" replied one. A second said: "You look so beautiful wearing lavender." A third added: "You are so beautiful! Love that dress." A fourth gushed: "That dress is stunning! You look beautiful."

© Instagram Eva Mendes has returned to her brunette hair color

Eva's new look is a recent change as she was still sporting red hair just a few days ago during a family trip to the beach in Santa Barbara with Ryan, their daughters Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven, and her mom, Eva Pérez Suarez.

In pictures published by TMZ, Ryan could be seen helping his mother-in-law across the sandy beach and holding her hands as they waded into the shallow waters. Following their beach day, Eva shared a sweet selfie of her and her mom on Instagram.

© Instagram Eva's fans were distracted by her beautiful lilac dress

In the photo, Eva is posing close to the camera wearing a sleeveless orange dress, white sunglasses, and a pouty look on her face, while her mom is close behind her. Eva also shared a black and white throwback photo of her mom from 50 years ago, which saw her pulling the same pouty expression as her daughter in the previous photo.

© Instagram Eva Mendes has been sporting red hair lately

"Mami & Me…" Eva wrote, adding: "Slide to see where I get my Cubana ways from. That's Mami 50 years ago," and: "I love you Mami" in Spanish. Her fans loved the side-by-side photos of the two, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "Cherish every minute you have with her," and: "I see where you get your beauty from!!" as well as: "How pretty. You truly mirror her spark and beauty, so blessed," plus another fan added: "Wow! She's beautiful!!"

© Instagram Eva is very close to her mother

Ryan and Eva keep their relationship and their daughters out of the spotlight, however recently the pair have opened up about their romance and home life with the mom-of-two sharing insight into the couple's parenting approach regarding social media.

Eva shared a GIF on Instagram of herself shaking her head and hands 'no' and captioned it: "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.