Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh's bold hair transformation is inspired by famous parents - see photos

Angelina Jolie has rocked many hair transformations over the years, from blond hair to bangs.

And in the nineties, the Hollywood star rocked a bold buzzcut for a while - something her teenage daughter Shiloh, 17, has copied this year.

The aspiring dancer has been pictured out and about sporting an edgy pink hairdo, and was pictured on her mom's Instagram account back in February, where she featured in Angelina's charity post showcasing her shorter 'do.

It isn't just Angelina that Shiloh has copied either - as Brad Pitt has also sported a shaved head over the years - as the pictures below reveal.

While Angelina is a Hollywood star, when it comes to her family life, she has managed to maintain a private life, and rarely opens up about her children in order to let them enjoy freedom away from the spotlight.

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh rocking a short buzz cut

Shiloh - although rarely seen in public - has shown signs of being passionate about dance, and has been seen showcasing her talent in a number of videos posted by her dance school in Los Angeles over the past year.

The Girl, Interrupted star opened up about her children back in 2021 while chatting to People. She said: "I am curious about all the different aspects of who they are.

And I want to be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are. It's being excited to figure out: who is this person you live with? To separate yourself from your desires for that person."

© Gene Shaw Angelina Jolie with a buzzcut

While not a lot is known about Angelina and Brad's other children, the actress previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. "I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

© James Devaney Brad Pitt rocking short hair

Vivienne, meanwhile, is showing signs in following in Angelina's footsteps too, but behind the scenes instead of in front of the camera.

The 15-year-old is a huge fan of musical theater and has been helping her mom on her latest project, transforming The Outsiders into a Broadway adaptation.

Shiloh has experimented with many different hair looks over the past few years

A source close to the actress revealed to HELLO!: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people. "So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

Angelina shares twins Vivienne and Knox, plus their siblings Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, and Shiloh, 17, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, to whom she was married from 2014-2019.

