Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton welcomed their baby girl Minnie in January this year and the eight-month-old tot is thriving, as a new photo shows.

The documentary maker mum-of-one, who met Kevin on the 2019 series of Strictly, has shared the most adorable snap of their daughter on her Instagram Stories, with a funny caption.

"Guys, have you met my toddler?" wrote Stacey, 36, on the picture, which showed the star carrying her little girl on her hip.

Minnie was dressed in a sweet brown and white checked summer dress with matching sun hat and her beautiful red hair is just like her famous mum's locks.

Wearing her curly hair up and with her dark shades on, Stacey smiled at Minnie adoringly as they looked ready to go out for the day.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley with her baby girl Minnie

Speaking on The One Show recently, Stacey explained that she and Kevin are protecting Minnie’s privacy, hence why her face is hidden in photographs.

“I've got a little girl, Minnie, and she is 10/10, magic, golden. Of course, instinctively, I want to show her off to the world," she said, before adding: "But it's such tricky territory. It's hard to navigate because she can't really give true consent yet."

Strictly stars Stacey and Kevin have been enjoying their first summer holidays with little Minnie

Doting dad Kevin has also been sharing snaps of his daughter with his social media followers, after he revealed that he's currently enjoying time at home being a dad.

The professional dancer has spoken about his hectic work schedule of late, telling Digital Spy: "It went Singin' in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin' in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin' in the Rain."

"By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of Covid it's just been back-to-back non-stop."

© Instagram Kevin enjoying a special moment with Minnie

He added: "So, for the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad. I just don't want to miss any of Minnie. So, yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes."