Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec melts hearts with adorable father-daughter moment with baby Lyra

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec has been settling into new fatherhood since he and wife, Janette Manrara, welcomed daughter Lyra back in July.

The proud new dad shared a sweet and candid insight into family life on Sunday, as he posted the cutest picture with his little girl. Aljaz uploaded an image of the tiny tot with her head snuggled into his neck and one of her arms clutching his T-shirt.

He had one arm around Lyra as he took the selfie, which saw him beaming contentedly at the camera.

WATCH: HELLO! Exclusive: Aljaz and Janette introduce us to Lyra Rose

Referring to his daughter's post-feed intoxication, he teasingly captioned the snapshot: "Milk wasted". The picture appeared to have been taken at the family's Cheshire home, where Aljaz and Janette recently exclusively opened up their gorgeous Disney-themed nursery to HELLO!.

The new parents gave us an exclusive tour inside Lyra's beautiful room ahead of her birth, and they went on to share another peek last week as the newborn joined them for her very first photoshoot.

© Instagram Aljaz shared the sweet snapshot with little Lyra

Adorable little Lyra sported a bow in her hair as she cuddled up to her mother in the "calm space" which deliberately features a neutral colour scheme.

The couple's interior designers put their finishing touches to the beautiful room shortly before Lyra's birth, and the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals couldn’t be happier with the results. Although she’s a huge Disney fan, Janette, 39 e resisted going over the top with the theme and asked designers Carly and Derry, from Cheshire-based company Dove Interiors, for a more subtle look.

The couple welcomed baby Lyra in July

"I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we’re about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey," she told us.

"Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout."

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2017

The centrepiece of the room is a grey Disney wall clock depicting the Magic Kingdom and various characters. "A fan of ours gave it to us as a gift years ago and it is such a beautiful piece," said Janette.

"It has all the Disney characters on it and every hour when it chimes they move. It is kind of where we started with the nursery and because it's grey and has the Disney characters on it, that kind of bled into what the rest of the nursery feels like."

© Instagram Aljaz's parents meeting their newest grandchild

While the beige, textured blackout curtains and neutral tone soft toys continue the calm theme, a dotted feature wall behind the baby’s cot, with portraits of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, add a touch of fun.

"The little black dots represent the Disney characterisation without being overwhelming," said Janette. "We’ve also got lots of books and lots of really lovely gifts from friends and family and lots of beautiful little stuffed animals. It’s calm with a bit of Disney magic mixed in."