Goldie Hawn's granddaughter achieves new milestone as Kate Hudson shares rare family video

It's a day for celebration in Kate Hudson's home, as the youngest of her three children, the adorable Rani Rose, turns five years old on Monday, October 2.

In honor of her special milestone, the actress, 44, shared a rarely-seen video of herself holding and cooing to her daughter when she was just a baby.

As Rani fidgeted in her mom's arms, Kate played the Johnny Cash song "You Are My Sunshine," and sang along to its lyrics like "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine/ You make me happy when skies are gray."

Kate, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and her ex-husband Bill Hudson, penned a sweet tribute to Rani which read: "5 years old today! The birth of Rani was pure magic and magic is what continues. Happiest birthday to Rani Rose!"

Many of her famous friends commented, with Amanda Kloots gushing: "Awwww so so cute!!! Happy 5th birthday," and Nina Dobrev adding: "I can’t believe she's already 5!!!!"

A fan wrote: "Such preciousness! Happiest of birthdays to your sweet angel girl, Rani Rose," while another added: "Awww… Happy Birthday Princess!!!" and a third replied: "Happy birthday beautiful Rani Rose."

Kate shares her daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. She is also a mom to son Ryder Robinson, 19, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 12, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

In an interview with Byrdie last year, the award-winning star opened up about whether she wanted to have more children and her general philosophy on life.

"I've been having children my entire adult life," she says. "I've got my [then 4-year-old] and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."

© Getty Images Kate shares Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

She continued: "The thing is with kids, you have to let them be who they're meant to be," adding that a lot of her wellness routine involves checking in on them and herself.

"How am I? You know, where am I at? And do I feel good? And do I feel healthy? And how are my kids? How's my relationship? Like, am I happy right now? And what do I need to be happy? Where do I need to spend some time refocusing?" Kate explained.

© Instagram The actress is also a mom to two sons, Ryder and Bingham "Bing"

In an interview with Female First, she said of motherhood: "I don't think it's ever what you expect. I mean in a sense, I knew I was going to be tired.

"Being a mom and a working mom it's never easy but no, every day, it's just crazy. It's insane. I mean, as I said, the little things that just come out of [my son's] mouth like that – you just look at him and think – is there anything that's not more fun than that? I mean that's it.

© Instagram Rani's grandparents Goldie and Kurt adore her!

"And you realize when you have your babies or when you love being a mom like I do – that no wonder all my parents wanted was for us to have a good time together. That's all I wanted."

