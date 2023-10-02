Jennifer Hudson shocks fans with jaw-dropping wedding reveal - watch

Jennifer Hudson had a huge surprise up her sleeve for the season 2 premiere of her talk show on Monday.

The American Idol alum left fans lost for words when she gate-crashed the wedding reception of superfan couple Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste.

In the video which can be seen below, Jennifer revealed nobody had a clue she was going to attend, let alone bring the house down with an epic performance of her hit 'Giving Myself' for the newlyweds and their guests.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson gate-crashes a wedding and brings the house down with her performance

Jennifer rocked a stunning red dress for her serenade and the bride and groom were overjoyed at the unexpected guest at their Los Angeles wedding.It was a showstopping start to the second season of The Jennifer Hudson Show which has a whole host of exciting guests in its first week.

The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan will appear on Tuesday and then Taye Diggs, comedian Cedric the Entertainer and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal will feature in the days that follow.

Her show was originally set to make its return last month, but due to the writers' strikes Jennifer and her team postponed.

© Getty Images Jennifer is the host of The Jennifer Hudson Show

Now that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have arrived at a tentative agreement, Jennifer is making a comeback.

Over the summer, the EGOT winner left fans in disbelief as she marked a fate-defining anniversary.

© Getty Jennifer on season three of American Idol in 2003.

She celebrated 20 years from the moment that kick-started her career as a singer, actress and talk show host; her American Idol audition.

Jennifer was only 21 years old when she wowed judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson during the trials for season three of the long-running singing competition.

© Getty Jennifer with Aretha Franklin at the hit musical "The Color Purple" on Broadway in 2015

To mark the moment, Jennifer posted a throwback video from her audition during which she belted out her version of Aretha Franklin's 1970 song 'Share Your Love With Me'.

The Chicago-native was praised for her "brilliant" rendition by Randy. Jennifer captioned the social media post: "It was on this very day in 2003 that my best friend @wallybean1 and I traveled all the way to Atlanta, Georgia for my American Idol audition!

© Allen Berezovsky Jennifer is also a mom to her son David

"20 years, y'all! Look at God!! I hopped on that American Idol roller coaster and it has been going ever since!"

She concluded: "I've lived a lot of life since that day, but I'm still that same girl from the South Side of Chicago trying to get to my goals! Thank you all for being on this journey with me!"

© Instagram Jennifer has built a very successful career despite not winning American Idol

She may not have won the competition, which saw her eliminated and paved the way for winner Fantasia Barrino, but Jennifer still went on to launch a hugely successful career.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show many years later, Paula Abdul recalled a conversation she had with Jennifer at the time and said: "You know, I have a feeling some amazing things are going to happen to you. Remember, I said, 'Sometimes the people that need to win, win. And the people that don't need to win end up winning big-time.' And you did."

