Stacey Dooley reveals daughter Minnie's 'obsession' alongside adorable new additions

Stacey Dooley and boyfriend Kevin Clifton have taken their young daughter, Minnie, to the United States as the documentarymaker films a new series of Stacey Sleeps Over.

But despite being busy with work, Stacey found plenty of time to be a loving mum to her young girl, including reading to her a book all about dinosaurs, revealing her nine-month-old girl was "obsessed" with them. Stacey shared the cutest photo of Minnie in a knitted cardigan and yellow trousers covered with cartoon dinosaurs.

The young girl was attempting to climb up onto a plush sofa alongside a book titled Noisy Dinosaurs, and the moment appeared to move Stacey to tears. "My baby g LOVES her dinosaurs," she wrote alongside a crying face and dinosaur emoji.

The parents have noted how much their young girl loves dinosaurs and they even bought two soft toys of the beasts, including a bright-red Stegosaurus and a blue Parasaurolophus. In a caption, the mum-of-one joked: "Darren and Dean, additional American members. This jet lag, I'm NOT OK."

© Instagram Stacey revealed her daughter loves dinosaurs

Stacey has been joined by both Kevin and Minnie while she films, and her boyfriend revealed that the family have a slightly unusual living situation at the moment, sharing a photo of an RV.

The large white mobile home was parked on a grassy field and carried the name 'Minnie Winnie' and although Kevin didn't share a glimpse inside, we're sure it came with all the comforts of his shared home with Stacey.

© Instagram Stacey revealed the family's new companions

In a sweet caption, the dancer posted: "3 days and 3 nights in the Minnie Winnie with Minnie while @sjdooley films," followed by a string of goofy face emojis and the United States flag.

The star's followers were quick to comment, including Stacey who shared a heart emoji. One fan wrote: "I love the fact that you are out there supporting your other half and sharing parental responsibility. You make such a great couple!" and a second penned: "What an awesome adventure! You'll have to do it again with Minnie when she's older."

© Instagram Kevin shared a look at their new accomodation

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. "What an amazing experience!" remarked one, while another added: "Brilliant photo, full of life, living the dream!"

A third joked: "Tell me the Minnie Winnie is coming home?!" while a fourth commented: "Excellent choice," alongside a mouse emoji and a fifth noted: "Ah you've joined the motorhoming world. Best pastime ever!!!"