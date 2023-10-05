Stacey Dooley reveals daughter Minnie's 'obsession' alongside adorable new additions

Stacey Dooley and boyfriend Kevin Clifton have taken their young daughter, Minnie, to the United States as the documentarymaker films a new series of Stacey Sleeps Over.
But despite being busy with work, Stacey found plenty of time to be a loving mum to her young girl, including reading to her a book all about dinosaurs, revealing her nine-month-old girl was "obsessed" with them. Stacey shared the cutest photo of Minnie in a knitted cardigan and yellow trousers covered with cartoon dinosaurs.
The young girl was attempting to climb up onto a plush sofa alongside a book titled Noisy Dinosaurs, and the moment appeared to move Stacey to tears. "My baby g LOVES her dinosaurs," she wrote alongside a crying face and dinosaur emoji.
The parents have noted how much their young girl loves dinosaurs and they even bought two soft toys of the beasts, including a bright-red Stegosaurus and a blue Parasaurolophus. In a caption, the mum-of-one joked: "Darren and Dean, additional American members. This jet lag, I'm NOT OK."
Stacey has been joined by both Kevin and Minnie while she films, and her boyfriend revealed that the family have a slightly unusual living situation at the moment, sharing a photo of an RV.
The large white mobile home was parked on a grassy field and carried the name 'Minnie Winnie' and although Kevin didn't share a glimpse inside, we're sure it came with all the comforts of his shared home with Stacey.
In a sweet caption, the dancer posted: "3 days and 3 nights in the Minnie Winnie with Minnie while @sjdooley films," followed by a string of goofy face emojis and the United States flag.
The star's followers were quick to comment, including Stacey who shared a heart emoji. One fan wrote: "I love the fact that you are out there supporting your other half and sharing parental responsibility. You make such a great couple!" and a second penned: "What an awesome adventure! You'll have to do it again with Minnie when she's older."
Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. "What an amazing experience!" remarked one, while another added: "Brilliant photo, full of life, living the dream!"
A third joked: "Tell me the Minnie Winnie is coming home?!" while a fourth commented: "Excellent choice," alongside a mouse emoji and a fifth noted: "Ah you've joined the motorhoming world. Best pastime ever!!!"