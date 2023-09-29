Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals unusual living situation with baby Minnie

Kevin Clifton is a devoted father and boyfriend and has been supporting his girlfriend Stacey Dooley as she tours around the United States while filming for her latest series.

During the week, Kevin took to his Instagram to reveal where he has been staying while travelling around with Minnie, posting a photo of an RV that sweetly referenced his young girl. The large white mobile home was parked on a grassy field and carried the name 'Minnie Winnie' and although Kevin didn't share a glimpse inside, we're sure it came with all the comforts of his shared home with Stacey.

In a sweet caption, the dancer posted: "3 days and 3 nights in the Minnie Winnie with Minnie while @sjdooley films," followed by a string of goofy face emojis and the United States flag.

The star's followers were quick to comment, including Stacey who shared a heart emoji. One fan wrote: "I love the fact that you are out there supporting your other half and sharing parental responsibility. You make such a great couple!" and a second penned: "What an awesome adventure! You'll have to do it again with Minnie when she's older."

© Instagram Kevin shared a look at his new home

A third joked: "Tell me the Minnie Winnie is coming home?!" while a fourth commented: "Excellent choice," alongside a mouse emoji and a fifth noted: "Ah you've joined the motorhoming world. Best pastime ever!!!"

Stacey revealed that the family were in the States earlier this week in a video where she explained: "I am in the States filming the new series for Sleeps Over. Can I just say you are in for the biggest treat.

Kevin and Stacey welcomed Minnie back in January

"You are going to love these eps, so so so interesting. I don't know when they'll be airing but I'll let you know. I'm having one of those days where I'm like [expletive] I can't believe I get to do this for a living."

Kevin has vowed to be a stay-at-home dad and take care of their daughter Minnie for the rest of the year.

Announcing the plan earlier this year, he told Digital Spy: "It went Singin' in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin' in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin' in the Rain.

© Instagram Stacey and her family are enjoying time in the US

"By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of Covid it's just been back-to-back non-stop."

However, fans will soon see Kevin back on screens as he will be appearing on Strictly's spin-off show, It Takes Two, acting as the resident choreography expert.

© getty Kevin will be sharing his dance knowledge on It Takes Two

Kevin will be filling in for his sister Joanne Clifton, who tends to act as the dance expert. During a chat with Joanne, It Takes Two's new host Fleur East said: "Choreography corner is a family affair this year isn't it Joanne?" To which the professional dancer replied: "Yes it's someone called Kevin, don't know if you know him, he came second in 2016 when I won."

