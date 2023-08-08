Kevin Clifton shares daughter Minnie's latest milestone – and she is so grown up!

The former Strictly star and Stacey Dooley welcomed their first baby together back in January

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed their first child together earlier this year, and since January, the couple have shared little snippets of their day-to-day life alongside their mini-me – much to the delight of their followers on social media.

On Monday, former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kevin couldn't help but share the most adorable photo of Minnie and it revealed that she had already reached a very important milestone at six months old.

© Instagram Kevin Clifton showed his daughter Minnie sitting whilst playing at home

The snap shows baby Minnie sitting upright whilst playing with some toys in front of the television.

Kevin has recently begun an extended leave from his professional duties and has vowed to be a stay-at-home dad and take care of daughter Minnie for the rest of the year.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin's daughter Minnie appears to have red hair like her mum

Announcing the plan earlier this year, he told Digital Spy: "It went Singin' in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin' in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin' in the Rain.

"By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of Covid it's just been back-to-back non-stop."

© Instagram Minnie was born in January

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, he added: "So, for the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad. I just don't want to miss any of Minnie. So, yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes."

Whilst Kevin will no doubt share snippets of his time with Minnie, there is one thing that he and Stacey have agreed not to do – show her face on social media.

© Guy Levy Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley with baby Minnie

Speaking on The One Show last week, Stacey admitted that she wants to "show her off to the world," but they are going to wait until she is "a bit older".

"Kev and I… so, I've got a little girl, Minnie, and she is 10/10, magic, golden. Of course, instinctively, I want to show her off to the world," she said, before adding: "But it's such tricky territory. It's hard to navigate because she can't really give true consent yet."