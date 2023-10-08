Shania Twain looks unrecognizable after major hair transformation - wow

Shania Twain is no novice when it comes to shapeshifting in the style department. The Canadian songstress has kept fans on their toes with each unveiling of her on-stage outfits during her sell-out Queen of Me tour - and her latest look just added to her winning streak of powerful looks.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman hitmaker lit up the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday night, taking to the stage in a glittering silver halterneck top and matching white denim shorts adorned with rhinestones.

Shania's chainmail top couldn't have been more extra as the 58-year-old accessorized with several layers of chunky rhinestones and sparkling crystals dripping from her outfit.

© Getty Shania Twain lit up Austin City Limits Music Festival with her electric red hair

The country music legend stayed true to her signature aesthetic with a pair of silver cowboy boots, showing off her incredibly toned legs as she danced across the stage to several of her greatest hits.

Most striking, however, was Shania's cherry red, waist-length hair that made her look like a real-life Disney princess. The Come On Over singer is no stranger to switching up her hairstyles, but her bold and bright poker straight 'do for Sunday's show was a major departure from her natural, brunette curls.

© Getty Shania was a real-life Disney princess with her billowing red hair

It's not the first time the Grammy Award winning star has debuted a brand-new hairstyle. Finishing up her UK and Ireland leg of her tour in Leeds last month, Shania closed the show rocking an electric pink wig styled in tumbling mermaid waves.

© Getty Shania opted for a natural brunette blowout in Scotland

For her show in Birmingham, the star looked unrecognizable in a long, strawberry blond wig styled in 90s crimped waves.

© Getty Shania went pink to performs at PNC Music Pavilion in June

Shania's husband, Nestlé exec Frédéric Thiébaud, has remained by her side throughout her world tour.

The 53-year-old entrepreneur is ever the supportive husband on the road and has often captured some jaw-dropping snapshots of his wife mid-performance.

© Getty Shania and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

Shania and Frédéric tied the knot on January 1, 2011, having found love with each other when their worlds collided in an unexpected way, as it was revealed her now ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange was having an affair with Frédéric's then wife and Shania's best friend Marie-Anne.